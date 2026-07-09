An image of the fire-gutted dormitory at Tenwek Boys High School (Image: Files)

An image of the fire-gutted dormitory at Tenwek Boys High School (Image: Files)

School Tragedy: Six students arrested after dorm fire at Tenwek Boys High School

Six students have been arrested after a fire destroyed a dormitory at Tenwek Boys High School in Bomet County, as investigators begin probing the cause of the late-night blaze. No injuries were reported, with all students safely away in evening prep when the fire broke out.

The fire broke out at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, engulfing the second floor of the school's Annex Main Dormitory.

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According to the school administration, the dormitory was empty at the time because students were attending evening prep classes, allowing everyone to escape unharmed.

The fire was later contained with the help of the local community and emergency responders.

A water bowser belonging to Bomet County Government at the scene of the fire-gutted dormitory at Tenwek Boys High School (Image: Files)

Six students in police custody

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Police have since arrested six students as investigations into the cause of the fire gather pace.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the students or indicated whether they will face charges, saying investigations are still ongoing.

Fresh concerns over school safety

The incident has once again drawn attention to fire safety in Kenyan boarding schools, coming less than two years after a series of devastating school fires prompted renewed calls for stricter safety measures.

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