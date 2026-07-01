Eight suspects linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory tragedy appear in court to answer charges on Wednesday 01st July 2026 (Image: Files)

Eight suspects linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory tragedy appear in court to answer charges on Wednesday 01st July 2026 (Image: Files)

Utumishi Girls: What happens if the court finds a minor guilty of murder?

Children can be charged with murder in Kenya, but they are not treated like adult offenders. Here's what the law says happens next.

When a child is accused of a serious crime, emotions often run high.

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Families demand justice, the public calls for tough punishment, and social media quickly fills with opinions about what should happen next.

But away from the headlines, Kenyan law takes a different approach when the accused is under the age of 18.

Contrary to what many people believe, being a minor does not shield someone from a murder charge.

It does, however, change how the justice system handles the case from the moment of arrest to sentencing.

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First Lady Rachel attends a joint requiem mass held for 15 of the 16 students from Utumishi Girls Academy at the Gilgil Stadium on June 12, 2026 (Image: Files)

Yes, a child can be charged with murder

Kenyan law allows children to be investigated and prosecuted for serious offences, including murder.

However, unlike many other cases involving minors, murder charges are not heard in the Children's Court. Instead, they are handled by courts with the jurisdiction to hear murder cases, while still applying legal protections available to children.

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That distinction often surprises many Kenyans, who assume all cases involving minors automatically go through the Children's Court.

Justice, but with a different goal

While adults are largely punished to deter crime, the law expects courts to look beyond punishment when dealing with children.

The Children Act recognises that minors are still developing emotionally and psychologically.

As a result, the justice system is guided by the principle of acting in the child's best interests while balancing the rights of victims and the wider public.

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That does not mean children escape accountability. It means accountability is approached differently.

Kenyans follow proceedings at the joint requiem mass held for 15 of the 16 students from Utumishi Girls Academy at the Gilgil Stadium on June 12, 2026 (Image: Files)

Rehabilitation

One of the defining features of Kenya's juvenile justice system is its emphasis on rehabilitation.

If a child is eventually found guilty, the court has several options depending on the circumstances of the case.

These include probation, counselling, community service, supervision orders, placement in rehabilitation institutions and, for some older teenagers, borstal institutions designed specifically for young offenders.

The objective is to help the child understand the consequences of their actions while giving them an opportunity to reform and eventually reintegrate into society.

Children are separated from adult offenders

The law also seeks to protect children from the harmful effects of the adult prison system.

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If a minor cannot be released while awaiting trial, they are generally held in children's remand facilities or other institutions designated for young offenders instead of being placed alongside adult suspects.

The idea is to ensure that children do not become more vulnerable to abuse or further criminal influence while their cases are ongoing.

Protected identities

Another important safeguard is privacy.

Kenyan law generally prohibits the publication of information that could identify a child involved in criminal proceedings.

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The aim is to protect minors from lifelong stigma and give them a fair chance to rebuild their lives if they are eventually reintegrated into society.

It is one of the reasons media organisations are expected to exercise caution when reporting cases involving underage suspects.

The sense in the law

The thinking behind Kenya's juvenile justice system is that children are fundamentally different from adults.

They are still growing, still learning and, in many cases, more capable of change.

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That is why the law attempts to strike a careful balance between justice for victims, accountability for offenders and the possibility of rehabilitation.

As recent cases involving underage suspects continue to attract public attention, one thing remains clear: