It's not always about beer: Why Nairobi men love the local car wash

A stand-up comedian performs at Nairobi Laugh Bar, a popular hang out spot for young professionals in the city (Image: Files)

A stand-up comedian performs at Nairobi Laugh Bar, a popular hang out spot for young professionals in the city (Image: Files)

Before they become husbands and fathers again for the evening, many Nairobi men first become football fans, pool players or simply "one of the boys." It's a routine that's quietly become part of city life.

There's a familiar phrase heard in countless Nairobi homes every evening that many women and wives - in general - find frustrating.

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"Nafika saa hii tu ....."

Sometimes it means 20 minutes. Other times, it's two hours later.

Why would someone leave work only to stop at the local car wash, watch football at the neighborhood pub or sit with friends discussing everything from politics to the Premier League before heading home?

To an outsider, it might look like time wasted but to many Nairobi men, it's simply part of life.

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Men enjoy a game of table football at an unidentified hang out spot in Nairobi CBD (Image: Files)

Kila estate iko na 'Base'

Walk through almost any estate after 6 p.m. and you'll find it.

A car wash with plastic chairs filled long after the last vehicle has been cleaned. A pool table attracting the same familiar faces every evening.

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A Nyama Choma joint where football dominates the screens. A coffee kiosk where politics, business and life are debated as passionately as Parliament itself.

These places are more than businesses.

They're social spaces where friendships are maintained long after school, college or the workplace.

Football is usually an excuse

Ask a group of men why they meet every week and they'll probably say they're watching football.

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But stay long enough and you'll hear conversations that have very little to do with the score.

One person is celebrating a promotion. Another is looking for work. Someone wants advice before buying land. Someone else is asking where to find the best mechanic, lawyer or contractor.

For many men, these gatherings double up as informal support networks where life is discussed without the pressure of formal meetings or appointments.

Free therapy for men

A hobby is sometimes the therapy.

Psychologists have long pointed out that strong social connections and regular leisure activities play an important role in managing stress and supporting mental wellbeing.

For many men, that doesn't always mean sitting down to talk about their emotions.

It can mean playing pool, following football, washing a project car, cycling on weekends or simply listening to old-school Rhumba with friends after a long day.

The activity matters, but so does the company.

It's often in these ordinary moments that work stress fades and conversations flow naturally.

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Popular comedian and event host MC Jesse hangs out with other revelers at a popular entertainment spot in Nairobi County (Image: Files)

Home always comes first

Of course, there's a line between healthy downtime and avoiding responsibilities.

Time with friends should never come at the expense of family, finances or meaningful time with a spouse and children.

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The healthiest relationships leave room for both shared moments and personal space.

Just as many women value time with friends, family groups or personal interests, many men also benefit from having a place where they can recharge before returning home.

Balance, not absence, is what makes the difference.

Personal space is healthy

Sometimes, "Nafika saa hii tu...." really does mean "I need a moment...."

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Nairobi is a demanding city.

Long commutes, work pressure and the daily hustle can leave people mentally exhausted before they even get home.

For many men, that familiar stop at the local "base" isn't about running away from their families.

It's about pressing pause before stepping into another role - that of husband, father or provider.

And while every relationship is different, perhaps that's why the same car washes, pool tables and corner joints continue filling up every evening.

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Because sometimes, a couple of hours with the boys isn't about escaping home.