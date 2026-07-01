Eight Utumishi Girls Academy plead not guilty to murder charges

The funeral procession for sixteen girls who perished in the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)

The funeral procession for sixteen girls who perished in the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)

The court has further issued strict guidelines to the media, allowing accredited journalists to cover the proceedings but barring any publication that could reveal the identities of the minors in an effort to protect the accused minors.

Eight minors from Utumishi Girls Academy have been formally charged with murder over the death of a fellow student, with the High Court directing that their identities remain protected throughout the proceedings. However, they all pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil

Justice Diana Kavedza clarified that the girls should not be referred to as accused persons but as "subject minors" owing to their age. "The subject minors are charged with murder," Justice Kavedza stated.

Justice Kavedza cautioned against sensational reporting and external influence on the case, stressing the need to uphold the integrity of the judicial process.

The matter is expected to proceed in accordance with child protection laws, with the court emphasizing that the rights and welfare of the minors must be safeguarded even as the criminal proceedings continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court has further issued strict guidelines to the media, allowing accredited journalists to cover the proceedings but barring any publication that could reveal the identities of the minors in an effort to protect the accused minors.

"Accredited media representatives may attend and report from all proceedings conducted in open court. Such reporting shall be fair, accurate, and confined to the proceedings, the court rulings, procedural developments, and matters of legitimate public interest. No report, publication, or broadcast shall directly or indirectly identify any subject minor," the judge ordered.

"The court must guard against trial by media, public pressure, sensitive concerns and premature conclusions," Justice Kavedza stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement