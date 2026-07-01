Advertisement

Eight Utumishi Girls Academy plead not guilty to murder charges

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 14:08 - 01 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The funeral procession for sixteen girls who perished in the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)
The court has further issued strict guidelines to the media, allowing accredited journalists to cover the proceedings but barring any publication that could reveal the identities of the minors in an effort to protect the accused minors.
Advertisement

Eight minors from Utumishi Girls Academy have been formally charged with murder over the death of a fellow student, with the High Court directing that their identities remain protected throughout the proceedings. However, they all pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement
Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil
Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil

Justice Diana Kavedza clarified that the girls should not be referred to as accused persons but as "subject minors" owing to their age. "The subject minors are charged with murder," Justice Kavedza stated.

Justice Kavedza cautioned against sensational reporting and external influence on the case, stressing the need to uphold the integrity of the judicial process.

The matter is expected to proceed in accordance with child protection laws, with the court emphasizing that the rights and welfare of the minors must be safeguarded even as the criminal proceedings continue.

Advertisement

The court has further issued strict guidelines to the media, allowing accredited journalists to cover the proceedings but barring any publication that could reveal the identities of the minors in an effort to protect the accused minors.

"Accredited media representatives may attend and report from all proceedings conducted in open court. Such reporting shall be fair, accurate, and confined to the proceedings, the court rulings, procedural developments, and matters of legitimate public interest. No report, publication, or broadcast shall directly or indirectly identify any subject minor," the judge ordered.

"The court must guard against trial by media, public pressure, sensitive concerns and premature conclusions,"  Justice Kavedza stated.

Advertisement

The case stems from investigations into the death of 16 students at Utumishi Girls Academy, which prompted the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to approve 16  murder charges against the eight minors.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
New Price Alert: Tomatoes, fuel up as sugar gets cheaper in June
News
01.07.2026
New Price Alert: Tomatoes, fuel up as sugar gets cheaper in June
Earning 30K salary? See Nairobi estates that offer best value for that money
Lifestyle
01.07.2026
Earning 30K salary? See Nairobi estates that offer best value for that money
Ministry of Health CS Aden Duale
News
01.07.2026
''Rising of Fake Drugs in the Kenyan Market,'' Ministry of Health warns Kenyans
Eight Utumishi Girls Academy plead not guilty to murder charges
News
01.07.2026
Eight Utumishi Girls Academy plead not guilty to murder charges
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino
News
01.07.2026
Babu Owino is the best performing MP according to INFOTRAK survey: Find out the ranking of your MP
There have been no abductions in Ruto's regime- Interior PS Omollo says
News
01.07.2026
There have been no abductions in Ruto's regime- Interior PS Omollo says