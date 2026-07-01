Babu Owino is the best performing MP according to INFOTRAK survey: Find out the ranking of your MP

The latest recognition comes months after Owino was named the best-performing MP at the 2026 Politrack Africa Star Leaders Awards.

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has been ranked Kenya's best-performing Member of Parliament in the latest Infotrak survey, emerging top with an approval rating of 80 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey placed Kabuchai MP Joseph Kalasinga second with 78 per cent, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Taveta MP John Bwire, who tied for third place with 76 per cent each.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino

Also featured among the country's top-performing legislators were Samburu West MP Josephine Lesuuda, Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Kaguchia Gichohi (Mukurweini), who each scored 73 per cent.

Others in the rankings were Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, all tied at 72 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbooni MP Erastus Nzioka followed with 71 per cent, while Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Awendo MP John Walter Owino rounded off the list with 70 per cent each.

The latest recognition comes months after Owino was named the best-performing MP at the 2026 Politrack Africa Star Leaders Awards.

Reacting to the latest survey, MP Owino thanked his constituents and Kenyans for their continued support, saying the recognition reflects his commitment to public service.

"We are grateful to have been ranked the best-performing MP in Kenya by Infotrak Kenya. Infotrak recognizes exemplary leadership and performance by leaders from across the country. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our people,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement