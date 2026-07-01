Advertisement

Babu Owino is the best performing MP according to INFOTRAK survey: Find out the ranking of your MP

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 14:01 - 01 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino
The latest recognition comes months after Owino was named the best-performing MP at the 2026 Politrack Africa Star Leaders Awards.
Advertisement

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has been ranked Kenya's best-performing Member of Parliament in the latest Infotrak survey, emerging top with an approval rating of 80 per cent.

Advertisement

The survey placed Kabuchai MP Joseph Kalasinga second with 78 per cent, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Taveta MP John Bwire, who tied for third place with 76 per cent each.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino
Embakasi MP Babu Owino

Also featured among the country's top-performing legislators were Samburu West MP Josephine Lesuuda, Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Kaguchia Gichohi (Mukurweini), who each scored 73 per cent.

Others in the rankings were Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, all tied at 72 per cent.

Advertisement

Mbooni MP Erastus Nzioka followed with 71 per cent, while Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Awendo MP John Walter Owino rounded off the list with 70 per cent each.

The latest recognition comes months after Owino was named the best-performing MP at the 2026 Politrack Africa Star Leaders Awards.

Reacting to the latest survey, MP Owino thanked his constituents and Kenyans for their continued support, saying the recognition reflects his commitment to public service.

"We are grateful to have been ranked the best-performing MP in Kenya by Infotrak Kenya. Infotrak recognizes exemplary leadership and performance by leaders from across the country. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our people,” he said.

Advertisement

He had also received the same recognition from Politrack Africa in 2025, while an earlier Infotrak survey in February 2025 similarly ranked him as the country's top-performing legislator.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
New Price Alert: Tomatoes, fuel up as sugar gets cheaper in June
News
01.07.2026
New Price Alert: Tomatoes, fuel up as sugar gets cheaper in June
Earning 30K salary? See Nairobi estates that offer best value for that money
Lifestyle
01.07.2026
Earning 30K salary? See Nairobi estates that offer best value for that money
Ministry of Health CS Aden Duale
News
01.07.2026
''Rising of Fake Drugs in the Kenyan Market,'' Ministry of Health warns Kenyans
Eight Utumishi Girls Academy plead not guilty to murder charges
News
01.07.2026
Eight Utumishi Girls Academy plead not guilty to murder charges
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino
News
01.07.2026
Babu Owino is the best performing MP according to INFOTRAK survey: Find out the ranking of your MP
There have been no abductions in Ruto's regime- Interior PS Omollo says
News
01.07.2026
There have been no abductions in Ruto's regime- Interior PS Omollo says