Medical tests show no physical injuries on activist Davis Lichuma: Here's what the opposition leaders said

Despite his current inability to speak, preliminary medical reports indicate that Lichuma has no physical injuries and that all his vital organs are intact.

Three days after he was found at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) following his alleged abduction, activist Davis Lichuma remains unable to explain what transpired between June 25 and June 28, 2026 since he has not yet managed to speak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activist Davis Lichuma holds up a copy of the Kenya Constitution along Moi Avenue on June 18, 2024 during the Occupy Parliament Protests against the 2024 Finance Bill.

Despite his current inability to speak, preliminary medical reports indicate that Lichuma has no physical injuries and that all his vital organs are intact.

However, his family revealed that it would seek further medical assessment to establish his condition and determine what may have happened during the period he was missing.

For the third consecutive day, Lichuma has remained largely unresponsive, lying in his hospital bed and unable to communicate with those visiting him in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to family members, the activist has only complained of pain in his leg and around his wrist.

According to Lichuma’s family, what raises their concerns greatly is that preliminary medical tests have not ruled out any visible physical injuries and yet their kin has not spoken.

"There are aggressive ways of carrying out torture that are not observable, and we will need experts to tell us exactly what may have been done to this young man," stated Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Opposition leaders who visited Lichuma maintained that his mental state points to possible trauma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Even though he does not have visible injuries and doctors have examined him, the greatest pain he appears to be suffering from is the trauma of torture because he is still not fully conscious," stated Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Opposition leaders who took time to visit him in hospital, described Lichuma as an ardent defender of the Constitution during recent protests and called for a thorough investigation into all reported cases of enforced disappearances and abductions.

"We must bring to an end what is happening in our country. Abductions should not happen in a free and fair democracy. The government should come out clearly and explain what happened," Orengo stated.

"We have an administration that says on one hand that there will be no more abductions, yet abduction squads continue to operate unabated. We want to make it clear to President William Ruto that these crimes will not go unpunished," Kalonzo noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leaders also criticised the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), arguing that despite having records of alleged cases of police excesses since 2024, little progress has been made in ensuring victims obtain justice.

"IPOA, please do your job because you are making it very difficult for us to defend the government if these incidents continue to dominate the news every day. IPOA, do your job," added Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru