Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo

Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo

There have been no abductions in Ruto's regime- Interior PS Omollo says

Dr. Raymond further argued that cases of enforced disappearances were more prevalent under the previous administration, maintaining that the current government has taken a different trajectory.

Speaking during an induction programme for newly appointed Deputy County Commissioners, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo said President William Ruto's administration does not condone abductions and remains committed to upholding constitutional rights.

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The government has dismissed claims linking it to the recent alleged abductions of activists, insisting that enforced disappearances are not part of its security policy and challenging those making the allegations to provide evidence to facilitate investigations.

Former PS Raymond Omollo at the International Conference on Water, Peace and Security

The PS pointed to recent demonstrations, saying protesters were allowed to exercise their constitutional right to assemble peacefully while those arrested were processed through the justice system.

"Hivi majuzi tumekuwa na demonstrations zenye zimekuwa peaceful, wenye walikuwa wanataka kudemonstrate walikuwa na nafasi. Wenye walikuwa na shughuli zingine waliendelea na shughuli zao, na watu wenye walikamatwa na polisi walipelekwa mahakamani," Dr. Omollo added.

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Dr. Raymond further argued that cases of enforced disappearances were more prevalent under the previous administration, maintaining that the current government has taken a different approach.

"Hiyo mambo ya utekaji nyara ni mambo ilipitwa na wakati. Actually, katika ile serikali iliyopita, ndio tulikuwa na hiyo changamoto ya watu kutekwa nyara ama kuwa abducted… wengine walikuwa wanapatikana kwa mito na sehemu zingine tofauti. Tangu tuchukue usukani, Rais William Ruto has been very clear kwamba katika uongozi wake hakutakuwa na mambo kama hayo," he said.

PS Raymond, however, alleged that some of the reported abduction cases were fabricated to taint the government's image, alleging that some individuals had voluntarily gone into hiding before later resurfacing.

"Tumekuwa na watu wanasema kuwa wamekuwa abducted ama wametekwa nyara, mwishowe tunapata kuwa ni watu ambao walikuwa wanataka kuwekelea serikali lawama... ni watu ambao walikuwa wamejificha kibinafsi kwa njia ambayo pengine ni mambo yao ama ni ile kutafuta umaarufu na kujaribu kutuonyesha kwamba kama serikali hatuzingatii maslahi ya Wakenya ama tunadhulumu Wakenya," he said.

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The PS maintained that there have been no State-sponsored abductions under President Ruto's administration and urged anyone whose relative has disappeared to report the matter to the authorities.

"There are no abductions under the watch of President William Ruto, and if there is anyone, the law and processes are very clear... anyone who is missing should be reported as a missing person. When you say someone is abducted, it's important to indicate who abducted them and we will be able to follow through," he said.

PS Raymond further alleged that some of the so-called abduction incidents involved individuals who had merely secluded themselves, accusing them of creating unnecessary public anxiety