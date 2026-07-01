''Rising of Fake Drugs in the Kenyan Market,'' Ministry of Health warns Kenyans

CS Duale says there has been a rising concern about fake drugs infiltrating pharmacies and informal markets, especially products linked to sexual enhancement, and diagnostic kits.

The Ministry of Health has raised alarm over the increasing circulation of counterfeit medicines and fake medical products in Kenya, warning that dangerous drugs, including fake Viagra and HIV test kits, are finding their way into the market and putting thousands of lives at risk.

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Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale says the growing problem has exposed major gaps in the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain, with authorities now moving to tighten surveillance and introduce a nationwide digital medicine tracking system aimed at tracing every drug distributed across the country.

CS Duale says there has been a rising concern about fake drugs infiltrating pharmacies and informal markets, especially products linked to sexual enhancement, and diagnostic kits.

He has further raised concerns over fake HIV testing kits, warning that inaccurate or substandard kits could produce false results, potentially leading to delayed treatment, incorrect diagnoses and further spread of infections.

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According to Duale, the Digital Health Agency and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, a pilot programme for a new “track and trace” system was conducted throughout June and is expected to officially go live on August 1.

Speaking on the new digital system, CS Duale explained that every medicine dispensed in Kenya will eventually be integrated into a digital monitoring network capable of tracing products throughout the supply chain.

“If a medicine does not meet safety, effectiveness and quality assurance standards, we will be able to trace it back to the pharmacist, distributor, wholesaler and manufacturer,” officials stated.

The system is designed to digitally monitor medicines from manufacturers and importers to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and ultimately patients, making it easier for authorities to identify counterfeit products and track responsibility whenever unsafe drugs are detected.

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Among the products that have raised concern are counterfeit Viagra pills, which health experts warn are increasingly being sold online, through unlicensed pharmacies and in informal outlets without proper regulation or quality checks.

Authorities in Kenya have repeatedly conducted raids targeting illegal pharmaceutical outlets and unlicensed drug suppliers, but experts say counterfeit drug networks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and harder to detect.

Authorities fear that some of the products may contain unsafe ingredients, incorrect dosages, or completely different substances that could trigger severe health complications, particularly among patients with underlying medical conditions.

Afya House which hosts the Ministry of Health in Nairobi

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Counterfeit medicines have remained a persistent challenge across African countries, with criminal networks taking advantage of weak regulation, high drug demand and online marketplaces to distribute fake products.