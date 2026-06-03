Ministry of Health refutes rumored Ebola case in Kenya
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has moved swiftly to quell fears after reports of a suspected Ebola case in Kenya sent shockwaves across the country.
Unverified reports were doing rounds claiming a Turkish national had been admitted to a Kenyan facility showing signs of the deadly Ebola virus.
Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni stepped in to address the panic, confirming that investigations were launched immediately alongside the County Department of Health.
The good news: medical tests confirmed the patient was negative for the Ebola virus.
PS Muthoni was crystal clear: "Based on the epidemiological investigations conducted and the laboratory findings, the reported case is not Ebola. While this investigation has ruled out Ebola Virus Disease, the Ministry remains on high alert in view of the ongoing regional public health situation".
The PS assured the nation that surveillance systems are operating at their "best" to manage and contain any suspected threats across the country.
The government is collaborating with county governments, health facilities, border points of entry and exit, and national and international partners to beef up preparedness against Ebola and other public health threats.
In a bid to remain vigilant, the MOH recently flagged 25 counties as 'very high risk' and placed them under close watch.
These high-risk areas include major hubs like Nairobi, Migori, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Kisumu, Mombasa, and Siaya, among others.
Screening at points of entry remains intense, with 13,548 travellers checked in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the total screening figure to 67,000.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in neighboring Uganda has officially reported 15 cases and one death.
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