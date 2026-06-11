100 Equity scholars to join European universities every year under new EU deal

Speaking during the signing, EU Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Henriette Geiger said the partnership is anchored on shared goals around education and youth development.

A new partnership between the European Union and Equity Group Foundation is set to open a direct education pipeline that will see about 100 Kenyan students secure master’s scholarships in European universities every year.

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The programme targets high-achieving students drawn mainly from Equity’s scholarship and leadership pipelines, marking a shift toward expanding global study options for Kenyan learners beyond traditional destinations.

The agreement brings together the EU Delegation to Kenya and Equity Group Foundation in a structured effort to strengthen access to higher education, research exposure and international training opportunities.

At the centre of the deal is a commitment to channel at least 100 Equity-supported scholars annually into European universities for postgraduate studies, with a focus on academic excellence and leadership development.

Speaking during the signing, EU Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Henriette Geiger said the partnership is anchored on shared goals around education and youth development.

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“The Equity Group Foundation, through its Wings to Fly and Equity Leaders Program, is an ideal partner for us, with our shared objectives of promoting access to quality education, holistic development and intercultural exchanges as a key driver of growth and human capital development,” she said.

For Equity Group Foundation, the deal signals a broader rethink of how scholarship pathways are structured, especially for students who have traditionally moved through local university systems or limited international channels.

Dr. James Mwangi, Executive Chairman of Equity Group Foundation, said the organisation is deliberately widening its global exposure model for scholars.

“While our initial model focused on supporting students through public universities and structured internships, we are now deliberately diversifying global pathways for our scholars. This partnership builds on that journey,” he said.

He added that the shift is aimed at preparing students for a more interconnected global labour market.

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“We view education not only as academic advancement but as a bridge to global networks, ideas, and leadership. These connections, across continents, institutions, and people, are what produce globally competitive leaders capable of transforming societies,” Mwangi said.

The initiative is expected to tap into the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, which already supports academic mobility between Europe and partner countries, including Kenya.

The programme allows students and academic staff to study, teach and collaborate across institutions in multiple countries.

Kenya has emerged as one of the most active African participants in the initiative, with hundreds of students and academics already benefiting from exchanges each year.

According to the EU, about 600 Kenyan students and academics travel to more than 30 European countries annually under Erasmus+, while roughly 300 European academics also come to Kenyan universities for teaching and research collaboration.

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The new partnership is expected to build on this existing flow, but with a more structured pathway for Equity scholars, particularly those pursuing postgraduate studies.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research Dr. Beatrice Inyangala welcomed the move, saying it strengthens Kenya’s access to global knowledge systems.

“Partnerships such as this create invaluable opportunities for our students, researchers and academics to access world-class education, advanced research, and international exposure,” she said.

She added that such collaborations also help local institutions improve through knowledge exchange and exposure to emerging technologies.

The Equity Leaders Program, which feeds into the scholarship pipeline, has supported over 1,200 students from Kenya and neighbouring countries to join top global universities. It has also facilitated more than 10,500 internship placements aimed at preparing students for the workforce.

Beyond the numbers, the partnership reflects a broader push to position education as a tool for building long-term global competitiveness, rather than just academic progression.