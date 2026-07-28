Lovince Mckenzie is a multifaceted Kenyan-born singer, songwriter, filmmaker, and fashion connoisseur who blends Afrobeat, R&B, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop (Image: Files)

Lovince Mckenzie is a multifaceted Kenyan-born singer, songwriter, filmmaker, and fashion connoisseur who blends Afrobeat, R&B, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop (Image: Files)

Lovince Mckenzie: Career, hit songs and the quiet rise of a Kenyan global artist

From viral hit Light Up to his latest Afro-house release On My Way, Kenyan-American artist Lovince Mckenzie is quietly building a catalogue aimed far beyond East Africa. Here's why more people are beginning to pay attention.

For years, the conversation around African music has revolved around familiar names and familiar places.

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Nigeria gave the world Afrobeats. South Africa turned Amapiano and Afro-house into global exports.

Kenya, despite its rich musical history, has often struggled to produce artists who consistently break into those same international conversations.

That is the lane Lovince Mckenzie appears determined to occupy.

Not by imitating what's already working elsewhere, but by taking something distinctly Kenyan - its melodies, its Swahili influence and its storytelling - and placing it inside a sound that can travel from Nairobi to Lagos, London and beyond.

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It's an ambitious idea, and one that has quietly shaped every chapter of his music career.

Lovince Mckenzie has collaborated with Hollywood actress and producer Nicole Murphy on a documentary project filmed on location in Kenya to showcase the country's beauty, natural diversity, and creative industry (Image: Files)

Unmistakable East African identity

Unlike many emerging artists chasing one viral moment, Lovince has taken a slower route.

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Since 2020, he has steadily expanded his catalogue with songs including My Happy Place, Feel Your Vibe, Lover, I Know You Know, Home, See Me, Down, Vigelegele and My Heart.

While the sound has evolved with each release, the thread running through his music has remained consistent - melodic songwriting, feel-good rhythms and an unmistakable East African identity.

That gradual approach has allowed listeners to discover not just a single hit, but an artist with a growing body of work.

Lovince Mckenzie has a cross-cultural background to create a unique global sound that blends Afrobeat, R&B, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop (Image: Files)

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The hit 'Light Up'

Every artist reaches a point where the audience grows beyond familiar faces.

For Lovince, that moment arrived with Light Up, a collaboration with Nigerian breakout artist Ayo Maff.

Released through CiDAR Africa within Empire's broader distribution ecosystem, the song became the biggest commercial breakthrough of his career.

According to the biography, Light Up has generated approximately 5.7 million Spotify streams, while public analytics tracked more than 44 million TikTok views and over 205,000 user-created videos, giving the record a reach that extended well beyond Kenya.

More importantly, Light Up demonstrated that a Kenyan artist could collaborate across borders without losing his own identity.

Rather than blending into Nigeria's Afrobeats scene, Lovince brought his own influences into the partnership, creating a record that connected audiences in both countries.

Finding a Home in Afro-house

If Light Up opened new doors, On My Way walks through them.

The new single marks a noticeable shift towards Afro-house and melodic dance music, combining electronic production with Swahili influences and a message built around love, distance and staying connected to the people who matter most.

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It's a sound designed as much for playlists and headphones as it is for beach festivals, rooftop DJ sets and late-night dance floors.

The move also reflects a wider trend within African music, where genre boundaries continue to blur and artists increasingly draw from multiple influences without abandoning their roots.

Lovince Mckenzie calls his innovative fusion of sounds "East Afropiano," which blends the rhythmic drive of South African Amapiano, West African Afrobeats, and East African rap (Image: Files)

A musical identity

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Perhaps the most interesting thing about Lovince Mckenzie isn't one particular song.

It's the strategy behind the music.

Instead of reinventing himself with every release, he appears to be building a catalogue where each record strengthens the next.

Light Up introduced new listeners. Earlier releases such as Lover, Home and See Me offer more personal, melodic moments, while On My Way signals a broader international direction.

It's a long-term approach that treats every release as another chapter rather than a standalone hit.

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Lovince, the artist to watch

Kenya has never lacked musical talent.

The challenge has often been turning local success into sustained international recognition.

Lovince Mckenzie is attempting to do that by occupying a space that few Kenyan artists have explored consistently - music rooted in East Africa but produced with a global dance audience in mind.

Whether On My Way becomes his next breakout record remains to be seen.

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What is already clear is that his career is no longer defined by a single song.