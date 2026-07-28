Maxine Wahome is a prominent Kenyan motorsport athlete who has been acquitted of the murder of her former boyfriend and fellow rally enthusiast, Assad Khan (Image: files)

Maxine Wahome is a prominent Kenyan motorsport athlete who has been acquitted of the murder of her former boyfriend and fellow rally enthusiast, Assad Khan (Image: files)

Who is Maxine Wahome? Inside the life of Kenya's rally driver acquitted in Assad Khan case

Maxine Wahome's acquittal has closed one of Kenya's most closely watched criminal cases, returning attention to the sporting career that first made her a national figure. She broke barriers in one of the country's toughest sports and emerged as one of the brightest faces of Kenyan motorsport.

For the better part of four years, Maxine Wahome's name has been associated more with court proceedings than rally stages.

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Yet long before legal battles dominated the news, she had already accomplished something no Kenyan woman had managed before.

She had conquered the Safari Rally.

This week, the High Court acquitted Wahome in the murder case linked to the death of fellow rally driver Assad Khan, bringing an end to the legal proceedings that interrupted one of Kenyan motorsport's most promising careers.

The ruling has also reopened a conversation about the driver behind the headlines.

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Maxine Wahome made historical waves globally by becoming the first Kenyan woman to win the WRC3 class during the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha (Image: Files)

Lady Rider of the Year title

Motorsport has never offered an easy path, especially for women.

Wahome's journey began in motocross, where she steadily built a reputation as one of Kenya's most accomplished female riders, winning multiple Lady Rider of the Year titles.

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Those early years sharpened the skills that would later define her as a rally driver - precision, discipline and the confidence to compete against experienced rivals.

Instead of remaining on two wheels, she took on a bigger challenge by switching to rallying, one of the country's most demanding sporting disciplines.

The transition proved to be the turning point in her career.

Maxine Wahome initially started in motocross before transitioning to autocross and rallying (Image: Files)

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The Safari Rally

In 2022, Wahome arrived at the Safari Rally as one of Kenya's rising talents.

She left having made history.

Driving with composure through one of the toughest events on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, she became the first Kenyan woman to win the WRC3 category at the Safari Rally.

The achievement was bigger than a trophy.

For a sport where female competitors remain few, it was a breakthrough that inspired a new generation of women to look at rallying differently.

Almost overnight, Wahome became one of the most recognisable names in Kenyan motorsport.

The tragedy

Only months after her biggest career triumph, Wahome's life took an unexpected turn.

In December 2022, she was charged with the murder of fellow rally driver Assad Khan following an incident at his Nairobi residence in which Khan sustained fatal injuries.

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The case quickly became one of the country's most followed criminal trials.

For years, every mention of her name came with updates from the courtroom rather than the rally circuit, effectively placing her sporting career on hold at the peak of its momentum.

Maxine Wahome has been acquitted on 28th July 2026 of the murder of her former boyfriend and fellow rally enthusiast, Assad Khan (Image: Files)

The judgment

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This week, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Wahome and acquitted her without requiring her to present a defence.

The decision brings to a close the criminal proceedings that have followed her since 2022.

For Kenyan motorsport, it also marks the end of a chapter that overshadowed one of its most accomplished female drivers.

Is Maxine going back to motorsport?

Maxine Wahome's story cannot be told through a single event.

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It is the story of a competitor who rose through motocross, broke barriers in rallying and etched her name into the history of the Safari Rally before her career was abruptly interrupted.

Whether she returns to competitive motorsport remains unknown.