PSC paid internship programme 2026 opens for degree graduates

The Commission emphasised that the internship is designed for graduates seeking their first structured exposure to the public service environment.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has opened applications for Cohort 9 of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), offering recent graduates an opportunity to gain practical work experience in government institutions across the country.

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The year-long programme for the 2026/2027 financial year will place successful applicants in ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations, and public universities.

PSC says the initiative is part of the government’s broader youth empowerment efforts aimed at improving employability, professional networking, and entrepreneurship among graduates.

In the announcement, the Commission described PSIP as a Government youth empowerment programme whose main objective is to offer college graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build skills in order to enhance their chances for employment, networking and entrepreneurship.

Who can apply?

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PSC stated that applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and must have graduated in 2020 or later.

Candidates are also required to demonstrate computer proficiency and must not have previously benefited from a similar internship programme.

Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Commission emphasised that the internship is designed for graduates seeking their first structured exposure to the public service environment.

What interns will do

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According to PSC, interns will work under the guidance of supervisors in their respective institutions.

The Commission said the duties will include completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors, documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment, and actively participating in any relevant mentorship activities and additional responsibilities designed for the programme.

These responsibilities are intended to ensure that participants gain both technical and professional skills during the placement period.

Duration, stipend and certificate

The internship will run for twelve months and is non-renewable.

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PSC confirmed that successful interns will be paid a stipend at a rate as determined by the Government.

Although the Commission did not specify the amount, the stipend is intended to support interns during the attachment period.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants “will be awarded a certificate,” which may strengthen their credentials when applying for future employment opportunities.

How to apply

Interested graduates have been asked to submit their applications through the PSC online recruitment portals: www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke.

An AI-generated image of a young man using his laptop to apply for jobs

The application deadline is 17 August 2026.