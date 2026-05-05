PSC announces over 100 job vacancies across ministries [How to apply]

Applicants are encouraged from all backgrounds, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities

The Public Service Commission has announced a major round of vacancies across ministries and state departments, opening up both promotional and entry-level opportunities in government.

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The roles cut across sectors like infrastructure, housing, health, agriculture, ICT, public communication, security, and social development, giving a wide pool of professionals a chance to advance or enter public service.

All applications must be submitted online through the Commission’s official website www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal www.psckjobs.go.ke. The deadline for submission is 26th May 2026 at 5 pm East African Time.

The Commission has emphasized that the recruitment process is strictly merit-based and guided by constitutional principles of fairness, equity, and representation.

Applicants are encouraged from all backgrounds, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and communities that are often underrepresented in public service.

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It has also warned applicants against fraudsters who may demand money in exchange for jobs, shortlisting, or interviews.

The Public Service Commission does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. Anyone providing false information or forged documents will be disqualified and may face legal action.

Youths lined up for jobs

Below is the full list of advertised positions.

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