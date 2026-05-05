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PSC announces over 100 job vacancies across ministries [How to apply]

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 13:30 - 05 May 2026
Youths lined up for jobs
Applicants are encouraged from all backgrounds, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities
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The Public Service Commission has announced a major round of vacancies across ministries and state departments, opening up both promotional and entry-level opportunities in government.

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The roles cut across sectors like infrastructure, housing, health, agriculture, ICT, public communication, security, and social development, giving a wide pool of professionals a chance to advance or enter public service.

All applications must be submitted online through the Commission’s official website www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal www.psckjobs.go.ke. The deadline for submission is 26th May 2026 at 5 pm East African Time.

The Commission has emphasized that the recruitment process is strictly merit-based and guided by constitutional principles of fairness, equity, and representation.

Applicants are encouraged from all backgrounds, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and communities that are often underrepresented in public service.

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It has also warned applicants against fraudsters who may demand money in exchange for jobs, shortlisting, or interviews.

The Public Service Commission does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. Anyone providing false information or forged documents will be disqualified and may face legal action.

Youths lined up for jobs

Below is the full list of advertised positions.

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Promotional Positions (with Ministries & Number of Vacancies)

  1. Secretary, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 4 posts

  2. Director, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 5 posts

  3. Deputy Director, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 6 posts

  4. Assistant Director, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 7 posts

  5. Senior Principal Lecturer (Internal Security and National Administration) – 7 posts

  6. Deputy Director, Reception Services (Internal Security and National Administration) – 6 posts

  7. Assistant Director, Reception Services (Internal Security and National Administration) – 7 posts

  8. Secretary, Probation (Correctional Services) – 4 posts

  9. Deputy Director, Probation (Correctional Services) – 6 posts

  10. Assistant Director, Probation (Correctional Services) – 7 posts

  11. Registrar of Government Securities (National Treasury) – 5 posts

  12. Director, KIHBT (Roads) – 5 posts

  13. Deputy Director, KIHBT (Roads) – 6 posts

  14. Senior Principal Engineer Materials (Roads) – 6 posts

  15. Senior Principal Mechanical Engineer (Roads) – 6 posts

  16. Principal Engineer Materials (Roads) – 7 posts

  17. Principal Lecturer, KIHBT (Roads) – 7 posts

  18. Senior Principal Instructor, KIHBT (Roads) – 7 posts

  19. Principal Mechanical Engineer (Roads) – 7 posts

  20. Secretary, Building Research Services (Public Works) – 4 posts

  21. Chief Electrical Engineer (Public Works) – 4 posts

  22. Director, Building Safety & Quality Assurance (Public Works) – 5 posts

  23. Deputy Director, Buildings Inspection and Audit (Public Works) – 6 posts

  24. Deputy Director, Buildings Safety Testing and QA (Public Works) – 6 posts

  25. Senior Principal Engineer (Structural) (Public Works) – 6 posts

  26. Senior Principal Mechanical Engineer (Public Works) – 6 posts

  27. Principal Electrical Engineer (Public Works) – 7 posts

  28. Principal Engineer (Structural) (Public Works) – 7 posts

  29. Senior Principal Engineering Technician (Structural) (Public Works) – 7 posts

  30. Senior Principal Engineering Technician Mechanical (Public Works) – 7 posts

  31. Chief Superintending Architect (Public Works) – 7 posts

  32. Secretary, Housing Development (Housing & Urban Development) – 4 posts

  33. Secretary, Urban and Metropolitan (Housing & Urban Development) – 4 posts

  34. Deputy Director, Metropolitan Planning & Environment – 6 posts

  35. Senior Principal Superintending Engineer (Civil/Structural) – 6 posts

  36. Senior Principal Quantity Surveyor – 6 posts

  37. Senior Principal Superintending Architect – 6 posts

  38. Assistant Director, Estates – 7 posts

  39. Assistant Director, Housing – 7 posts

  40. Assistant Director, Metropolitan Planning & Environment – 7 posts

  41. Assistant Director, Slum Upgrading – 7 posts

  42. Assistant Director, Housing Infrastructure – 7 posts

  43. Assistant Director, Urban Development – 7 posts

  44. Assistant Director, Urban Management – 7 posts

  45. Chief Superintending Architect (Housing) – 7 posts

  46. Chief Superintending Engineer Structural – 7 posts

  47. Chief Superintending Quantity Surveyor – 7 posts

  48. Director, Kenya School of Agriculture – 5 posts

  49. Senior Principal Lecturer (Agriculture) – 6 posts

  50. Principal Lecturer (Agriculture) – 7 posts

  51. Director, Leather Development – 5 posts

  52. Senior Deputy Director, Livestock Policy, Research and Regulations – 5 posts

  53. Senior Deputy Director, Veterinary Services – 5 posts

  54. Senior Deputy Director, Livestock Production – 5 posts

  55. Senior Deputy Principal (Livestock) – 6 posts

  56. Deputy Director, Veterinary Services – 6 posts

  57. Deputy Director, Leather Development – 6 posts

  58. Deputy Director, Livestock Production – 6 posts

  59. Deputy Director, Animal Health – 6 posts

  60. Assistant Director, Laboratory Services – 7 posts

  61. Assistant Director, Leather Development – 7 posts

  62. Senior Principal Laboratory Technologist – 7 posts

  63. Senior Principal Lecturer (Livestock) – 7 posts

  64. Senior Principal Assistant Animal Health Officer – 7 posts

  65. Assistant Director, Animal Health – 7 posts

  66. Assistant Director, Veterinary Services – 7 posts

  67. Deputy Director, Gender – 6 posts

  68. Assistant Director, Gender – 7 posts

  69. Director, Digital Communication – 5 posts

  70. Director, Information (Publications) – 5 posts

  71. Director, Media Capacity Building & Partnerships – 5 posts

  72. Director, Broadcasting and Multimedia – 5 posts

  73. Director, Postal and Courier – 5 posts

  74. Director, Telecommunications – 5 posts

  75. Director, Public Communications – 5 posts

  76. Deputy Director, Public Communication – 6 posts

  77. Director, Sports – 5 posts

  78. Director/Chief Principal Lecturer (Defence) – 5 posts

  79. Deputy Principal Lecturer (Defence) – 6 posts

  80. Senior Principal Registered Nurse (Defence) – 7 posts

  81. Assistant Director, Office Administrative Services (Defence) – 7 posts

  82. Director, Kenya Institute of Business Training – 5 posts

  83. Assistant Director, Post Training & Skills Development – 7 posts

  84. Secretary, Social Development – 4 posts

  85. Director, Social Development – 5 posts

  86. Deputy Director, Social Protection – 6 posts

  87. Assistant Director, Irrigation Quality Assurance & Licensing – 7 posts

  88. Assistant Director, Irrigation Development Coordination – 7 posts

  89. Director, HR Management & Development – 5 posts

  90. Deputy Director, Management Consultancy Services – 6 posts

  91. Assistant Director, Counselling and Wellness – 7 posts

  92. Secretary, TVET – 4 posts

  93. Assistant Director, Foreign Service – 7 posts

  94. Assistant Director, Foreign Affairs (Diaspora Affairs) – 7 posts

  95. Inspector General (Corporations) – 4 posts

  96. Secretary, Fisheries – 4 posts

  97. Secretary, Performance Management – 4 posts

  98. Director, Performance Management – 5 posts

  99. Deputy Director, Performance Management – 6 posts

  100. Assistant Director, Performance Management – 7 posts

B. Entry Level Positions (with Ministries & Number of Vacancies)

  1. Weights and Measures Officer II (Trade) – 24 posts

  2. Trade Development Officer II (Trade) – 66 posts

  3. Co-operative Auditor II (Co-operatives) – 6 posts

  4. Co-operative Officer II (Co-operatives) – 14 posts

  5. Assistant Co-operative Officer III (Co-operatives) – 19 posts

  6. Information Officer II (Broadcasting & Telecommunications) – 20 posts

  7. Public Communication Officer II – 18 posts

  8. Photojournalist/Videographer II – 10 posts

  9. Information Assistant III – 30 posts

  10. Public Communication Assistant III – 15 posts

  11. Photojournalist/Videographer Assistant III – 7 posts

  12. Regional Economic Integration Officer II (EAC Affairs) – 4 posts

  13. Regional Integration Officer II (EAC Affairs) – 5 posts

  14. Lecturer II (Agriculture) – 25 posts

  15. Instructor III (Agriculture) – 7 posts

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