PSC announces over 100 job vacancies across ministries [How to apply]
The Public Service Commission has announced a major round of vacancies across ministries and state departments, opening up both promotional and entry-level opportunities in government.
The roles cut across sectors like infrastructure, housing, health, agriculture, ICT, public communication, security, and social development, giving a wide pool of professionals a chance to advance or enter public service.
All applications must be submitted online through the Commission’s official website www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal www.psckjobs.go.ke. The deadline for submission is 26th May 2026 at 5 pm East African Time.
The Commission has emphasized that the recruitment process is strictly merit-based and guided by constitutional principles of fairness, equity, and representation.
Applicants are encouraged from all backgrounds, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and communities that are often underrepresented in public service.
It has also warned applicants against fraudsters who may demand money in exchange for jobs, shortlisting, or interviews.
The Public Service Commission does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. Anyone providing false information or forged documents will be disqualified and may face legal action.
Below is the full list of advertised positions.
Promotional Positions (with Ministries & Number of Vacancies)
Secretary, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 4 posts
Director, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 5 posts
Deputy Director, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Peace Building and Conflict Management (Internal Security and National Administration) – 7 posts
Senior Principal Lecturer (Internal Security and National Administration) – 7 posts
Deputy Director, Reception Services (Internal Security and National Administration) – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Reception Services (Internal Security and National Administration) – 7 posts
Secretary, Probation (Correctional Services) – 4 posts
Deputy Director, Probation (Correctional Services) – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Probation (Correctional Services) – 7 posts
Registrar of Government Securities (National Treasury) – 5 posts
Director, KIHBT (Roads) – 5 posts
Deputy Director, KIHBT (Roads) – 6 posts
Senior Principal Engineer Materials (Roads) – 6 posts
Senior Principal Mechanical Engineer (Roads) – 6 posts
Principal Engineer Materials (Roads) – 7 posts
Principal Lecturer, KIHBT (Roads) – 7 posts
Senior Principal Instructor, KIHBT (Roads) – 7 posts
Principal Mechanical Engineer (Roads) – 7 posts
Secretary, Building Research Services (Public Works) – 4 posts
Chief Electrical Engineer (Public Works) – 4 posts
Director, Building Safety & Quality Assurance (Public Works) – 5 posts
Deputy Director, Buildings Inspection and Audit (Public Works) – 6 posts
Deputy Director, Buildings Safety Testing and QA (Public Works) – 6 posts
Senior Principal Engineer (Structural) (Public Works) – 6 posts
Senior Principal Mechanical Engineer (Public Works) – 6 posts
Principal Electrical Engineer (Public Works) – 7 posts
Principal Engineer (Structural) (Public Works) – 7 posts
Senior Principal Engineering Technician (Structural) (Public Works) – 7 posts
Senior Principal Engineering Technician Mechanical (Public Works) – 7 posts
Chief Superintending Architect (Public Works) – 7 posts
Secretary, Housing Development (Housing & Urban Development) – 4 posts
Secretary, Urban and Metropolitan (Housing & Urban Development) – 4 posts
Deputy Director, Metropolitan Planning & Environment – 6 posts
Senior Principal Superintending Engineer (Civil/Structural) – 6 posts
Senior Principal Quantity Surveyor – 6 posts
Senior Principal Superintending Architect – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Estates – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Housing – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Metropolitan Planning & Environment – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Slum Upgrading – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Housing Infrastructure – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Urban Development – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Urban Management – 7 posts
Chief Superintending Architect (Housing) – 7 posts
Chief Superintending Engineer Structural – 7 posts
Chief Superintending Quantity Surveyor – 7 posts
Director, Kenya School of Agriculture – 5 posts
Senior Principal Lecturer (Agriculture) – 6 posts
Principal Lecturer (Agriculture) – 7 posts
Director, Leather Development – 5 posts
Senior Deputy Director, Livestock Policy, Research and Regulations – 5 posts
Senior Deputy Director, Veterinary Services – 5 posts
Senior Deputy Director, Livestock Production – 5 posts
Senior Deputy Principal (Livestock) – 6 posts
Deputy Director, Veterinary Services – 6 posts
Deputy Director, Leather Development – 6 posts
Deputy Director, Livestock Production – 6 posts
Deputy Director, Animal Health – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Laboratory Services – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Leather Development – 7 posts
Senior Principal Laboratory Technologist – 7 posts
Senior Principal Lecturer (Livestock) – 7 posts
Senior Principal Assistant Animal Health Officer – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Animal Health – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Veterinary Services – 7 posts
Deputy Director, Gender – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Gender – 7 posts
Director, Digital Communication – 5 posts
Director, Information (Publications) – 5 posts
Director, Media Capacity Building & Partnerships – 5 posts
Director, Broadcasting and Multimedia – 5 posts
Director, Postal and Courier – 5 posts
Director, Telecommunications – 5 posts
Director, Public Communications – 5 posts
Deputy Director, Public Communication – 6 posts
Director, Sports – 5 posts
Director/Chief Principal Lecturer (Defence) – 5 posts
Deputy Principal Lecturer (Defence) – 6 posts
Senior Principal Registered Nurse (Defence) – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Office Administrative Services (Defence) – 7 posts
Director, Kenya Institute of Business Training – 5 posts
Assistant Director, Post Training & Skills Development – 7 posts
Secretary, Social Development – 4 posts
Director, Social Development – 5 posts
Deputy Director, Social Protection – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Irrigation Quality Assurance & Licensing – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Irrigation Development Coordination – 7 posts
Director, HR Management & Development – 5 posts
Deputy Director, Management Consultancy Services – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Counselling and Wellness – 7 posts
Secretary, TVET – 4 posts
Assistant Director, Foreign Service – 7 posts
Assistant Director, Foreign Affairs (Diaspora Affairs) – 7 posts
Inspector General (Corporations) – 4 posts
Secretary, Fisheries – 4 posts
Secretary, Performance Management – 4 posts
Director, Performance Management – 5 posts
Deputy Director, Performance Management – 6 posts
Assistant Director, Performance Management – 7 posts
B. Entry Level Positions (with Ministries & Number of Vacancies)
Weights and Measures Officer II (Trade) – 24 posts
Trade Development Officer II (Trade) – 66 posts
Co-operative Auditor II (Co-operatives) – 6 posts
Co-operative Officer II (Co-operatives) – 14 posts
Assistant Co-operative Officer III (Co-operatives) – 19 posts
Information Officer II (Broadcasting & Telecommunications) – 20 posts
Public Communication Officer II – 18 posts
Photojournalist/Videographer II – 10 posts
Information Assistant III – 30 posts
Public Communication Assistant III – 15 posts
Photojournalist/Videographer Assistant III – 7 posts
Regional Economic Integration Officer II (EAC Affairs) – 4 posts
Regional Integration Officer II (EAC Affairs) – 5 posts
Lecturer II (Agriculture) – 25 posts
Instructor III (Agriculture) – 7 posts
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