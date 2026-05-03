I was wrong — Ruto makes personal confession at Kalasha Awards

President William Ruto used the 2026 Kalasha Awards stage to announce a sweeping package of incentives for Kenya’s creative sector.

Speaking to thousands of filmmakers, musicians, and digital creators in Nairobi, Ruto positioned the creative economy as central to his administration’s economic strategy, arguing it is no longer just about entertainment, but jobs, income, and global influence.

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“The creative economy sits at the very heart of our bottom-up transformation agenda,” he said, framing the sector as a key driver of youth employment and inclusive growth.

In one of the most immediate policy signals, the President revealed plans to direct 30% of government advertising spend to creative platforms, a move expected to inject significant revenue into local production houses, agencies, and digital creators.

President William Ruto at the 2026 Kalasha Awards

He also disclosed that Kenya has already secured access to Meta monetisation tools, opening new income streams for content creators, a development he described as “just the starting point.”

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Nairobi as Africa’s creative capital

Ruto laid out a bold vision to position Nairobi as the continent’s creative hub, backed by new government structures including a State Department for Creative Economy and a dedicated office at State House.

He said the government will introduce key roles such as a director of gaming, a film services secretary, and leadership for music and fashion, signalling a more formalised and institutional approach to the industry.

The president also confirmed he will meet Panos Panay, head of the Recording Academy, on May 26, to begin talks on bringing a globally recognised awards platform to Africa, with Nairobi as a contender.

“I will not just be pushing for the African Grammys to come to Nairobi,” he said, “but a structured pathway that connects our creative products to global commerce.”

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From talent to industry

In a shift from past rhetoric, Ruto emphasised monetisation over visibility, arguing Kenyan creatives must move from global recognition to owning market share.

“It is no longer enough for our artists to be seen internationally; they must earn, scale up, and compete at that level,” he said.

He challenged the industry to move beyond attracting international productions and instead co-own and produce global blockbusters, embedding Kenyan talent and stories into global cinema.

President William Ruto at the 2026 Kalasha Awards

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Policy, law and infrastructure

The President urged Parliament to fast-track the Creative Economy Bill 2026 and strengthen copyright protections, acknowledging long-standing concerns about exploitation and weak intellectual property enforcement.

In a more unconventional move, he announced that all future affordable housing projects will include audiovisual studios, integrating creative workspaces into residential developments.

Cash pledges and personal moment

In a crowd-pleasing finale, Ruto increased prize money for Kalasha winners from Sh200,000 to Sh500,000, and pledged an additional Sh10 million for productions focused on affordable housing and health storytelling.

He also struck a personal tone, publicly apologising to his daughter for discouraging her from pursuing film, admitting, “It was a mistake on my part.”

The announcements signal an attempt to transition its creative sector from a largely informal, passion-driven space into a structured, policy-backed industry with global ambitions.