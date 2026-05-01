What to expect from a weekend in Laikipia at Chai Wa 14 Festival

Across three days in Laikipia at Wanjeri Music Bowl and Resort, the experience stretches into music, food, fashion, and curated social spaces.

There was a time when a festival weekend was straightforward. You showed up for the music, stayed for a few sets, then made your way back home.

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Now things are different. Plans start early in group chats, outfits are debated days in advance, and even the idea of just going for the day feels outdated.

Leisure has become more intentional. More layered. And in Kenya’s growing cultural scene, events like Chai Wa 14 Festival are sitting right at the centre of that shift.

Not just a stage anymore

Chai Wa 14 Festival is a cultural and lifestyle festival, but that description doesn't fully capture what it aims to do. It is less about a single stage and more about everything happening around it.

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Across three days in Laikipia at Wanjeri Music Bowl and Resort, the experience stretches into music, food, fashion, and curated social spaces that feel designed for people to move through rather than sit and watch.

Artists like Wanja Asali, Sofiya Nzau, Tony Young, Ngari Njiru and others will not just be performing sets. They will be part of a wider environment that shifts constantly through the weekend.

The result is a rhythm that feels less like a concert schedule and more like a living space.

Chai Wa 14 Festival sets tone for the way people plan weekends

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What stands out is how much effort goes into the idea of showing up. For many attendees, the experience begins long before the gates open.

There is planning around travel, outfits, and who is going with who. The anticipation is almost part of the event itself.

That reflects a wider shift in how people now approach free time. It is no longer just about escaping routine. It is about choosing an experience that feels worth remembering, worth sharing, and worth being part of.

Laikipia plays into that too. The setting is not incidental. Moving the experience away from the city changes how people engage with it. It turns the weekend into something closer to a short escape than a night out.

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Where culture, commerce and content Meet

A walk through of a modern festival like Chai Wa 14, presents how many different layers exist at once.

There is music, but there is also the market spaces where creatives and artisans will be showcasing their work.

There are curated installations that invite interaction. There are food and beverage zones designed as experiences on their own.

At the same time, there will be a quieter reality running alongside all of this. People will be documenting moments. Brands building presence. Creators working in real time.

What used to be purely social has become part social, part cultural, and part economy.

It is not forced, but it is impossible to ignore. Experiences are now designed to be lived and recorded at the same time.

Soft Life With Some Tension Behind It

The language around “soft life” often makes it sound effortless, but what is happening here is more structured than it looks. These experiences require planning, spending and a certain level of access.

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Still, that does not take away from the appeal. If anything, it explains why people are so intentional about showing up.

More than just a weekend plan

What Chai Wa 14 reflects is not just a festival growing in scale, but a shift in how culture is being experienced. It sits in the space where music, lifestyle, travel and social connection all meet.

People are not just attending events anymore. They are stepping into environments built around experience. Around presence. Around moments that feel like they matter in real time.

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