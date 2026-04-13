List of private universities eligible for HELB funding

KUCCPS confirmed that the placement process, which runs from April 7 to May 6, continues to offer HELB loans for private universities, while government scholarships will remain exclusive to public institutions.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has released an updated list of private universities eligible for funding through the Higher Education Loans Board, following the official opening of the 2026 placement portal.

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Expanded access to HELB funding

The move signals continued efforts to widen access to higher education financing, particularly for students opting for private institutions.

While HELB loans will be available across both public and private universities, government scholarships will remain restricted to public institutions under the Ministry of Education.

KUCCPS confirmed that the placement process, which runs from April 7 to May 6, continues to offer HELB loans for private universities, while government scholarships will remain exclusive to public institutions.

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This distinction is expected to influence student choices, especially among those weighing affordability against institutional preference.

Placement capacity and KCSE performance

In this year’s placement cycle, universities have been allocated a total of 322,396 degree programme spaces approved by the Commission for University Education.

This capacity is set against a significantly larger pool of candidates.

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According to KUCCPS data, in the 2025 KCSE examination, KUCCPS received results for 980,444 eligible candidates, out of whom 268,700 attained a mean grade of C+ and above.

These students qualify for placement into degree programmes across 43 public and 31 private universities.

The disparity between available slots and qualified candidates highlights the competitive nature of university placement, even as more private institutions are brought into the funding framework.

Graduates throwing their hats in the air to celebrate

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Support for applicants nationwide

To streamline the application process, KUCCPS has also announced a nationwide support initiative.

Placement officers will be deployed across universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to guide applicants.

The agency noted that during the application period, the placement body will send its officers to various universities and TVET institutions in all counties to support applicants.

This approach aims to reduce errors in application submissions and ensure students make informed course selections.

Why subsequent HELB loan applicants will not need to submit hard copy documents