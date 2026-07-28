What we don’t post on Instagram – Untold side of DJing according to Hillas Hillary

The DJ recently opened up about the financial instability, mental pressure, sleepless nights, and personal sacrifices that many DJs rarely talk about publicly.

For many Kenyans, the life of a DJ looks like a nonstop party.

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The social media version is filled with flashing club lights, cheering crowds, expensive headphones, and flights to different cities for gigs. From the outside, it appears glamorous, exciting, and highly rewarding.

But according to Kenyan DJ Hillas Hillary, that picture is only a small fraction of the reality.

Hillas is among Kenya’s fastest-rising disc jockeys, earning recognition not only for his mixing skills but also for his energetic MCing while deejaying, a combination that has made him a standout entertainer in the country’s nightlife scene.

Over the years, he has performed in Nairobi, Eldoret, Mombasa, Nakuru, and several other towns across Kenya.

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His growing profile has also seen him perform outside the country, including in South Africa, as he continues to expand his reach beyond the Kenyan entertainment market.

Despite the growing success, the DJ recently opened up about the financial instability, mental pressure, sleepless nights, and personal sacrifices that many DJs rarely talk about publicly.

DJ Hillas Hillary

The income is far from guaranteed

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One of the biggest misconceptions, Hillas noted, is that DJs earn consistently simply because they appear busy online.

He explained that bookings often fluctuate throughout the year, and there are periods when work becomes extremely scarce.

“As a DJ, you can go months without income, especially during low seasons when you’re not booked,” he said.

The situation became even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic when clubs and entertainment venues were shut down for months.

Hillas added that delayed payments are also a major challenge, with some corporate clients taking three to six months to settle invoices.

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“Sometimes we go three, four, five, even six months without pay,” he revealed.

The hidden cost of nightlife

While clubgoers enjoy a night out, DJs are often beginning work when everyone else is winding down. Hillas said the nightlife schedule takes a serious toll on sleep, health, and relationships.

“We work at night and sleep during the day. Our sleep health is affected. Our personal relationships are affected. There’s no time to bond or make new friends,” he explained.

Late-night performances followed by daytime travel leave little room for recovery, making fatigue a constant companion for many entertainers.

Expensive equipment and constant investment

Another reality that fans rarely consider is the high cost of professional DJ equipment.

From controllers and mixers to laptops, headphones, speakers, and software subscriptions, maintaining a competitive setup requires a significant financial commitment.

For upcoming DJs, these expenses often come long before any meaningful income is earned.

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Hillas suggested that many people underestimate how much DJs invest behind the scenes just to deliver a professional performance.

“One bad set can affect bookings”

Unlike many other professions, DJs perform in front of a live audience that reacts instantly.

DJ Hillas Hillary

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A successful set can create new opportunities, while a poor performance can quickly damage a reputation.

“A DJ has to read the crowd in real time. One bad set can affect a lot of bookings,” Hillas said.

He added that the pressure is intense because DJs are rarely allowed to have an off day.

“We’re not allowed to have a bad day in the office,” he noted.

The mental burden behind the decks

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Beyond the music, Hillas highlighted the mental strain that comes with working in a highly competitive entertainment industry.

DJs constantly compare themselves with others, worry about staying relevant, and deal with the disappointment of losing gigs.

“You’re trying to compare yourself to other DJs, compare yourself to the market, deal with rejection, and deal with not finding gigs. Mentally, it can be really draining,” he admitted.

More than just playing music

Perhaps the most striking part of Hillas’ reflection was his description of the many roles a DJ is forced to play.

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“As a DJ, you’re the social media manager, the booking agent, the MC, the sound guy. You are everything,” he said.

He stressed that audiences only see the one or two hours spent behind the decks, not the years of practice, networking, editing music, building a brand, and chasing opportunities.

Dj Hillas Hillary

His journey from performing in local Kenyan towns to securing opportunities in South Africa reflects the amount of work required to build a name in the entertainment industry, even for an artist currently enjoying a rapid rise in popularity.

The final reality check

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Despite the challenges, Hillas did not discourage aspiring DJs from pursuing their passion. Instead, he offered a realistic warning about what the career truly demands.