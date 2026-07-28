Iko kazi - TSC announces 54,000 teaching vacancies [Deadline, How to apply]

Those previously employed by TSC but who left the service due to disciplinary action are not eligible to apply.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced a major nationwide recruitment exercise, inviting qualified teachers and curriculum support officers to apply for 34,016 vacancies across various institutions.

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The commission has also opened applications for 20,000 post-primary teacher positions to serve in junior schools under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

The announcement presents one of the largest teaching recruitment opportunities in recent years and is expected to attract thousands of applicants from across the country.

Thousands of vacancies across different teaching grades

According to the notice released by TSC, the 34,016 vacancies include positions for chief principals, senior principals, principals, deputy principals, senior lecturers, senior masters, secondary teachers, senior headteachers, headteachers, deputy headteachers, senior teachers and senior curriculum support officers.

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The largest share of the vacancies has been allocated to classroom teaching positions, including: Senior Teacher I (Regular and SNE) – 13,490 posts

Senior Teacher II (Regular and SNE) – 5,956 posts

Deputy Headteacher I (Regular) – 3,075 posts

Secondary Teacher I (Regular and SNE) – 4,210 posts

Headteacher III – 1,665 posts

Deputy Headteacher II – 1,865 posts

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The commission stated that successful applicants will be deployed to institutions across the country depending on available vacancies and staffing needs.

Deadline for the 34,016 vacancies

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Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online only through the TSC recruitment portal: teachersonline.go.ke

The deadline for this recruitment exercise is Monday, August 10, 2026. TSC has emphasised that manual applications will not be accepted.

TSC also recruiting 20,000 junior school teachers

In a separate notice, the commission invited applications for 20,000 post-primary teachers to teach in junior schools under the ongoing implementation of the Competency-Based Education curriculum.

Applicants must submit their applications through the Careers section on the TSC website (tsc.go.ke) or directly via teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

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The deadline for the junior school applications is Monday, August 31, 2026 at midnight.

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Qualifications for junior school positions

To qualify for recruitment, a candidate must: Be a Kenyan citizen

Hold at least a diploma in education with a minimum grade of C+ in KCSE and C+ in the two teaching subjects

Be registered with the Teachers Service Commission

TSC noted that applicants with equivalent qualifications should consult the commission’s official guidelines for clarification.

Important instructions to applicants

The commission has issued several conditions for the recruitment process. Candidates will be required to present original academic and professional certificates during verification.

Those previously employed by TSC but who left the service due to disciplinary action are not eligible to apply.

Successful candidates posted to junior schools will be expected to teach various learning areas under the junior school curriculum and may be deployed outside their home counties depending on staffing requirements.

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