Advertisement

KCB Bank Kenya & European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD) sign US$100M facility to expand SME financing

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 11:12 - 29 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
KCB Bank's Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai (left) and European Bank for Reconstruction & Development Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Heike Harmgart
KCB Bank's Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai (left) and European Bank for Reconstruction & Development Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Heike Harmgart
By end of  March 2026, the Bank had extended Sh13 billion in new credit to micro, small and  medium enterprises, demonstrating its continued commitment to addressing the  financing needs of businesses.
Advertisement

KCB Bank Kenya has secured a US$100 million (Sh12.9 billion) financing facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), reinforcing the  Bank's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, job creation and sustainable economic growth across Kenya. 

Advertisement

Under the framework, 35 per cent of the facility will be directed towards women and  youth-led enterprises, while 30 per cent will finance eligible green investments,  enabling businesses to adopt climate-smart technologies and sustainable business  practices. 

Speaking during the signing ceremony, EBRD’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan  Africa, Dr. Heike Harmgart said the partnership reflects the Bank's commitment to  unlocking the potential of Kenya's private sector. 

"This investment marks our first investment in Kenya's financial sector. By partnering  with KCB Bank, we are helping to channel much-needed financing to MSMEs, the  engines of job creation and economic growth.

We are particularly pleased that this  facility will contribute to the transition to a greener economy and will expand  opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs, whose success is critical to  Kenya's long-term prosperity." 

Advertisement

In addition to the financing, EBRD will provide technical assistance to KCB Bank to  strengthen its green lending capabilities through specialised training, advisory  services and technical expertise, enhancing the Bank's capacity to support  environmentally sustainable investments. 

KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai noted: "This facility will  strengthen our capacity to extend affordable financing to SMEs particularly those who  have traditionally faced barriers in accessing credit. We remain committed to  sustainable finance by increasing investments in renewable energy, climate-smart  agriculture and other green projects that contribute to Kenya's climate ambitions while  creating long-term economic value.” 

The support builds on KCB Bank’s strong track record of supporting Kenya's MSME  sector.

These efforts have seen the bank disburse over Sh156 billion to women entrepreneurs through the Female-Led & Made Enterprises (FLME) proposition while disbursing over Sh8.8 billion in green financing loans to support environmentally sustainable projects in renewable energy and climate-smart investments.

By end of  March 2026, the Bank had extended Sh13 billion in new credit to micro, small and  medium enterprises, demonstrating its continued commitment to addressing the  financing needs of businesses. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Tata Chemicals Magadi
News
29.07.2026
Joho suspends Tata Chemicals Magadi mining operations. Here’s why
KCB Bank's Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai (left) and European Bank for Reconstruction & Development Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Heike Harmgart
News
29.07.2026
KCB Bank Kenya & European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD) sign US$100M facility to expand SME financing
University dragged to court over Didmus Barasa’s PhD
News
29.07.2026
University dragged to court over Didmus Barasa’s PhD
The Bungoma house that sparked a political storm around Edwin Sifuna
News
29.07.2026
The Bungoma house that sparked a political storm around Edwin Sifuna
Shisha vs Cigarettes: What's the difference and which is more harmful?
News
28.07.2026
Shisha vs Cigarettes: What's the difference and which is more harmful?
Lovince Mckenzie: Career, hit songs and the quiet rise of a Kenyan global artist
News
28.07.2026
Lovince Mckenzie: Career, hit songs and the quiet rise of a Kenyan global artist