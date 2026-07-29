KCB Bank Kenya & European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD) sign US$100M facility to expand SME financing

By end of March 2026, the Bank had extended Sh13 billion in new credit to micro, small and medium enterprises, demonstrating its continued commitment to addressing the financing needs of businesses.

KCB Bank Kenya has secured a US$100 million (Sh12.9 billion) financing facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), reinforcing the Bank's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, job creation and sustainable economic growth across Kenya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the framework, 35 per cent of the facility will be directed towards women and youth-led enterprises, while 30 per cent will finance eligible green investments, enabling businesses to adopt climate-smart technologies and sustainable business practices.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, EBRD’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Heike Harmgart said the partnership reflects the Bank's commitment to unlocking the potential of Kenya's private sector.

"This investment marks our first investment in Kenya's financial sector. By partnering with KCB Bank, we are helping to channel much-needed financing to MSMEs, the engines of job creation and economic growth.

We are particularly pleased that this facility will contribute to the transition to a greener economy and will expand opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs, whose success is critical to Kenya's long-term prosperity."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the financing, EBRD will provide technical assistance to KCB Bank to strengthen its green lending capabilities through specialised training, advisory services and technical expertise, enhancing the Bank's capacity to support environmentally sustainable investments.

KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai noted: "This facility will strengthen our capacity to extend affordable financing to SMEs particularly those who have traditionally faced barriers in accessing credit. We remain committed to sustainable finance by increasing investments in renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture and other green projects that contribute to Kenya's climate ambitions while creating long-term economic value.”

The support builds on KCB Bank’s strong track record of supporting Kenya's MSME sector.

These efforts have seen the bank disburse over Sh156 billion to women entrepreneurs through the Female-Led & Made Enterprises (FLME) proposition while disbursing over Sh8.8 billion in green financing loans to support environmentally sustainable projects in renewable energy and climate-smart investments.