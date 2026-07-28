UK military training exercise in Nanyuki back on after earlier cancellation

The base was used by the British Army Training Unit in Kenya, known as BATUK

The base was used by the British Army Training Unit in Kenya, known as BATUK

The exercise is linked to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), which has for decades coordinated joint training activities between British troops and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The British military training exercise that had appeared to be in jeopardy is now expected to proceed in Nanyuki, Central Kenya, after confirmation from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK High Commission in Nairobi.

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The exercise had initially been scheduled for September 2026, but reports emerged earlier suggesting that it had been cancelled because the necessary approvals had not been secured.

The latest confirmation indicates that the training is back on, although neither side has publicly explained what changed to allow the exercise to move forward.

The development has renewed attention on the long-standing defence partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom and raised fresh questions about the negotiations that may have taken place behind the scenes.

Exercise back on track

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Officials from both governments have confirmed that the planned military exercise in Nanyuki is expected to proceed as scheduled.

Military vehicles drive during a simulated military excercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenyas Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018. AFP PHOTO / TONY KA...

The exercise is linked to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), which has for decades coordinated joint training activities between British troops and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The facility, located near Nanyuki, is one of the UK’s key overseas training locations because of its expansive training grounds and terrain that supports large-scale military exercises.

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The latest confirmation suggests that discussions between Nairobi and London may have resolved the immediate obstacles that had threatened the September training program.

What had caused concern?

Earlier reports pointed to disagreements surrounding the implementation of the UK-Kenya Defence Cooperation Agreement, the framework that governs military cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement covers issues such as: Training arrangements

Investigations involving visiting forces

Legal jurisdiction over foreign military personnel

Accountability mechanisms for incidents that occur on Kenyan soil

Kenyan lawmakers have previously expressed concerns about whether the existing framework provides sufficient safeguards when British personnel are accused of misconduct in the country.

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Those concerns have kept BATUK under periodic scrutiny, particularly in relation to accountability and human rights questions raised during parliamentary discussions.

Silence on what changed

Despite confirmation that the exercise is proceeding, officials have not disclosed the specific discussions or concessions that led to the apparent reversal.

The lack of detail has fueled speculation about whether additional diplomatic consultations, administrative approvals, or clarifications on defence procedures were reached between the two governments.

Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the UK High Commission has issued a detailed explanation of the developments that allowed the exercise to be reinstated.

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenya's Laikipia plateau on March 27, 2018. (TON...

Why Nanyuki remains important

Nanyuki continues to play a central role in UK-Kenya military cooperation. BATUK supports joint exercises, battlefield simulations, and specialized training involving both British and Kenyan forces.