The British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) is a training support unit of the British Army located in Kenya (Image: Files)

The British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) is a training support unit of the British Army located in Kenya (Image: Files)

BATUK Explained: Inside the British military camp that has shaped Nanyuki for decades

For decades, the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) has made Nanyuki one of Britain's most important military training grounds outside the UK. A decision to relocate a planned military exercise has now thrown fresh attention on the unit, its history and its future in Kenya.

If you spend enough time in Nanyuki, one sight eventually stops feeling unusual.

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Military convoys on the highway, soldiers in camouflage grabbing lunch in town and the occasional British accent drifting through a café.

Most locals simply know them as BATUK.

But, beyond the uniforms is one of Britain's longest-running military partnerships in Africa - one that has shaped Nanyuki's economy, strengthened Kenya's defence ties with the United Kingdom and, at times, sparked difficult national conversations.

This week's decision to relocate a planned British military exercise has once again put that relationship under the spotlight.

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A British and Kenyan soldier catch up during an undated joint Kenya-UK military training exercise (Image: Files)

British military camp

BATUK, short for the British Army Training Unit Kenya, is the British Army's permanent training unit in Kenya, headquartered near Nanyuki in Laikipia County.

Its roots stretch back to the 1960s, shortly after Kenya gained independence, when Nairobi and London agreed to continue military cooperation through training partnerships.

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Over the years, that relationship has evolved into one of Britain's most important overseas defence arrangements.

Unlike a conventional military base, BATUK exists primarily as a training facility. British troops rotate into Kenya throughout the year to undertake infantry exercises, live-fire drills, battlefield simulations and joint operations with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Kenya's high altitude, open terrain and varied climate offer conditions that are difficult to replicate in the United Kingdom.

Why Britain chose Kenya for training base

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Military planners often describe Kenya as one of the best places in the world to prepare soldiers for deployment.

The vast training areas around Laikipia allow large-scale exercises, while the terrain closely resembles environments where British forces have previously operated in regions such as East Africa and the Middle East.

For KDF, the partnership has provided opportunities for joint exercises, knowledge exchange and specialised military training.

For Britain, it has offered a dependable overseas training ground for thousands of soldiers every year.

Over time, BATUK has also become woven into the local economy.

Hotels, transport providers, food suppliers, construction firms and small businesses in and around Nanyuki have long benefited from the steady flow of visiting troops.

A British Army soldier at BATUK - which operates out of Nyati Barracks near Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, with a logistical hub at Kifaru Barracks in Kahawa, Nairobi (Image: Files)

The controversies

BATUK's history has also been marked by controversy.

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Communities have periodically raised concerns over environmental degradation, unexploded ordnance left behind after military exercises and compensation for damaged land.

The biggest controversy remains the 2012 killing of Agnes Wanjiru, whose body was discovered near Nanyuki after she was last seen with British soldiers.

The case has remained a source of diplomatic tension between Kenya and the United Kingdom, with repeated calls for justice and greater accountability.

Those concerns have fuelled broader debates about the legal framework governing British troops operating in Kenya and whether future defence agreements should provide stronger safeguards for local communities.

Why is BATUK is making headlines again?

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BATUK returned to the spotlight this week after reports emerged that Britain had relocated a planned military exercise from Kenya following delays in approving licences required under a new defence cooperation framework.

The development comes as Nairobi and London continue discussions on renewing the Defence Cooperation Agreement, with issues such as legal jurisdiction, operational approvals and accountability forming part of the negotiations.

Importantly, the move does not signal the closure of BATUK.

The permanent training unit remains in Kenya, while both governments have maintained that they are committed to preserving the long-standing defence partnership.

Diplomatic relationship

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To many Kenyans, BATUK has always been the place where British soldiers come to train.

In reality, it represents something much bigger.

It is a defence partnership that has lasted for more than six decades, supported military cooperation between two countries and quietly shaped the economy of an entire town.

At the same time, it has forced difficult conversations about sovereignty, justice and the responsibilities that come with hosting foreign troops.

The latest developments are unlikely to mark the end of BATUK in Kenya.

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