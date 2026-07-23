he Forensic Fingerprint Identification Bureau (FFIB), formerly known as the Criminal Records Office, is the central repository for all criminal records under DCI (Image: Files)

he Forensic Fingerprint Identification Bureau (FFIB), formerly known as the Criminal Records Office, is the central repository for all criminal records under DCI (Image: Files)

How DCI easily retrieves your criminal record: Inside Kenya's new Biometric System

The DCI has rolled out a new Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) designed to speed up the processing of Certificates of Good Conduct and improve the accuracy of criminal record checks. But how does the DCI determine whether an applicant has a criminal record? Here's how the system works.

For thousands of Kenyans, applying for a Certificate of Good Conduct is a routine requirement when seeking a job, applying for a visa, joining a security service or pursuing opportunities abroad.

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The process often begins with an online application and a visit to a DCI office or Huduma Centre for fingerprint capture.

What happens after that, however, is largely invisible to applicants.

The introduction of the new Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS-ABIS Version 5) is expected to make that behind-the-scenes process faster and more efficient.

An undated image of a Kenyan police officer taking finger prints of a suspect after arrest (Image: Files)

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The application process

The first step remains unchanged.

Applicants submit their request for a Certificate of Good Conduct through the eCitizen platform before booking an appointment to have their fingerprints captured at a DCI office or designated Huduma Centre.

Those fingerprints are then uploaded into the DCI's identification system for verification against the agency's criminal records database.

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How the DCI checks your record

Once your biometric details have been captured, the system compares them against records held in the national criminal database.

The objective is straightforward:

Establish whether the fingerprints belong to a person with an existing criminal record or whether there is no match at all.

If the system finds no matching criminal record, the application proceeds through the normal processing stages before the certificate is issued.

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Where a possible match is identified, the record is subjected to further verification before any decision is made.

Fingerprint taking in Kenya is primarily managed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Huduma Centres for Police Clearance Certificates (Image: Files)

What has changed?

Previously, fingerprint searches relied on an older Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

The new MBIS platform upgrades that process by using more advanced biometric matching technology capable of searching much larger databases more quickly and with greater accuracy.

According to the DCI, the system is expected to reduce processing time, improve identity verification and minimise the possibility of duplicate or incorrect matches.

Who stands to benefit?

The upgrade is expected to benefit the millions of Kenyans who require Certificates of Good Conduct for employment, recruitment into government agencies, immigration applications, professional licensing and overseas travel.

Faster verification could also reduce waiting times, particularly during periods of high demand.

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Biometrics

Unlike names or identification numbers, biometric features such as fingerprints are unique to every individual.

This makes them one of the most reliable ways of confirming a person's identity and determining whether they are linked to an existing criminal record.

For that reason, fingerprint identification has remained at the centre of criminal record verification in Kenya for decades, even as the technology used to analyse those prints has continued to evolve.

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What's next?

For applicants, very little changes.

The application process through eCitizen and fingerprint capture at DCI offices or Huduma Centres remains the same.

The biggest difference happens in the background, where the new MBIS platform is expected to process searches faster, improve accuracy and shorten the time it takes for applicants to receive their Certificates of Good Conduct.