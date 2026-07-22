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Victoria Oakley: Why did CEO of IFPI - the world's biggest music industry chief meet President Ruto?

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 22:11 - 22 July 2026
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The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is one of the most influential organizations in global music, representing thousands of record labels worldwide. This week, its CEO Victoria Oakley met President William Ruto in Nairobi - a meeting that could open new opportunities for Kenya's music industry.
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Most people know and follow their favorite artists, but few know the organizations working behind them.

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From negotiating copyright laws to fighting music piracy and shaping how recorded music is commercialised worldwide, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) sits at the centre of the global music business.

This week, its Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Oakley, was in Nairobi for high-level talks with President William Ruto on Kenya's place in that ecosystem.

President Ruto hosts a high level delegation from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)
President Ruto hosts a high level delegation from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)
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Who is Victoria Oakley?

Victoria Oakley has led IFPI since 2024, overseeing an organisation that represents more than 8,000 record labels in over 70 countries.

Before joining IFPI, she built a career in diplomacy, public policy and international affairs.

She served in the British Diplomatic Service for nearly two decades, holding postings in Europe, the Caribbean and the United States, before taking senior leadership roles in strategic communications and global public policy.

Today, she represents the interests of the global recorded music industry, working with major record companies, independent labels and national music associations on issues ranging from copyright protection to international market growth.

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What exactly is IFPI?

Founded in 1933, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry is the global body representing the recorded music industry.

Its membership includes the world's biggest record companies - including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group - as well as thousands of independent labels across the globe.

Beyond representing the industry, IFPI publishes the annual Global Music Report, tracks worldwide music market performance, advocates for stronger intellectual property laws and works with governments to combat piracy while promoting fair compensation for artists and producers.

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In simple terms, IFPI helps shape the rules that govern how recorded music is created, protected, distributed and monetised worldwide.

President Ruto meets Savara, a member of the popular Kenyan band Sauti Sol during the IFPI delegation meeting at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)
President Ruto meets Savara, a member of the popular Kenyan band Sauti Sol during the IFPI delegation meeting at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

The Nairobi State House meeting

Oakley's meeting with President Ruto centred on strengthening Kenya's creative economy and positioning Nairobi as a regional hub for the recorded music industry.

The biggest announcement to emerge from the talks was the commitment by Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to establish a presence in Nairobi.

The government described this move as a significant vote of confidence in Kenya's creative talent and ongoing reforms within the music sector.

According to President Ruto, the next phase will focus on creating an environment where artists, producers, publishers and investors can thrive together while generating jobs, exports and new opportunities for Kenyan creatives.

What does it mean for Kenyan musicians?

For Kenya's music industry, the significance extends beyond the opening of new offices.

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A stronger presence by global record labels could improve access to international markets, professional music publishing, artist development, licensing opportunities and better royalty systems.

It could also strengthen copyright enforcement and encourage greater investment in Kenya's growing creative economy.

For artists already building international audiences through streaming platforms, the developments discussed at State House signal growing recognition that Kenya is no longer just a consumer of global music - it is increasingly becoming a producer of music with global commercial potential.

More than a courtesy visit

Victoria Oakley's visit was about more than introducing IFPI to Kenya.

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It reflected a broader shift in how the country's creative industry is being viewed by global music leaders.

If the commitments made this week translate into action, Kenya could find itself playing a much bigger role in Africa's recorded music industry - creating new opportunities not just for established artists, but for the next generation of musicians hoping to take their sound to the world.

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