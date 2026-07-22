Dr. Elizabeth Amakove Wala is a highly prominent Kenyan medical doctor, healthcare leader, and multi-faceted entrepreneur based in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

Dr. Elizabeth Amakove Wala is a highly prominent Kenyan medical doctor, healthcare leader, and multi-faceted entrepreneur based in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

Amakove Wala: From medicine and business to the Vihiga Woman Rep race

From medicine and entrepreneurship to digital influence, Dr. Amakove Wala is now bringing a different kind of résumé into the Vihiga Woman Representative race. But can experience outside politics become a winning political currency?

Politics has a way of reducing people to campaign posters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A slogan here, a party color there, a few promises on a microphone, and before long - the person behind the poster almost disappears.

Dr. Amakove Wala's story refuses to fit neatly into that mould.

Long before she asked voters for a chance to represent them, she had spent years wearing very different hats:

Doctor, public health executive, entrepreneur, mentor, author and one of Kenya's most recognisable digital community builders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as she seeks the Vihiga Woman Representative seat in the 2027 General Election, she is presenting those experiences as the foundation of her political journey rather than asking voters to judge her solely on campaign rhetoric.

Dr. Amakove Wala interacts with football players during the inaugural Vihiga County Champions Cup tournament in July 2026 (Image: Files)

A Career That Didn't Follow One Script

Amakove's professional life began in medicine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After studying at the University of Nairobi, she entered the healthcare profession before gradually moving into public health leadership and health systems management.

Over the years, she worked with organisations involved in healthcare policy, research and medical advocacy, building a career that focused less on treating individual patients and more on improving the systems that serve them.

It was a shift that would quietly shape the philosophy she now brings into politics.

The Call of Entrepreneurship

Many professionals spend decades climbing one career ladder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amakove climbed one, then built another.

Leaving the predictability of formal employment, she ventured into business, a move she has openly acknowledged wasn't always glamorous.

Like many entrepreneurs, she started where opportunities presented themselves, eventually building ventures that today span hospitality, travel and homecare services.

Among the businesses that brought her closer to ordinary Kenyans are her fish cafés.

Her Koven Kafe outlets have become popular meeting and eatery spots and symbols of her willingness to embrace enterprise beyond the boardroom.

For her, entrepreneurship appears to have been more than making money.

It became a practical lesson in managing people, solving problems and navigating the everyday realities that many small business owners face.

Dr. Amakove Wala is the CEO of Wanderlust Diaries, a travel platform, and the Founder of the Amakove Wala Show, which motivates individuals towards personal growth (Image: Files)

Building Communities Before Campaigns

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long before politics entered the picture, Amakove had already mastered something many aspiring leaders struggle to achieve: building genuine communities.

Her social media platforms evolved into spaces where thousands of Kenyans gather to discuss business, careers, travel and relationships.

Her popular Friday feature, Shoot Your Shot, has become one of the country's most recognizable online community conversations, connecting strangers through humor, confidence and shared experiences.

Whether one joins for networking, friendship or entertainment, the platform reflects an ability to bring people together around common interests - a skill that translates naturally into public leadership.

The #MamaSystems Conversation

Advertisement

Advertisement

As campaigns for the 2027 elections slowly gather momentum, Amakove is introducing herself through a theme she calls #MamaSystems.

Rather than centering her message on handouts or short-term interventions, she has consistently spoken about fixing systems that affect everyday life - healthcare, economic opportunities, women's empowerment and community development.

It's a message that mirrors much of her professional journey.

Years spent working in health systems taught her that lasting change rarely comes from temporary solutions.

Business reinforced the importance of sustainability. Community engagement demonstrated the value of listening before leading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether voters ultimately embrace that philosophy remains to be seen, but it offers a different conversation from the one often associated with elective politics.

Dr. Wala is the CEO of Beyond the Stethoscope since 2018 - she plays a pivotal role in empowering medical professionals through organizing impactful events and strategic partnerships, enhancing their personal and professional development (Image: Files)

More Than a Political Newcomer

One of the more interesting aspects of Amakove Wala's entry into politics is that she is not introducing herself to the public for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many Kenyans already know her - as a doctor, entrepreneur, mentor or digital personality. Others have encountered her through her businesses, professional work or online platforms.

That familiarity doesn't guarantee electoral success. Elections are shaped by many factors beyond personal achievements.

But it does mean she enters the race with something every aspiring politician hopes to build: public recognition rooted in years of visible work outside politics.

A Different Kind of Political Journey

The Vihiga Woman Representative race is likely to attract candidates with diverse backgrounds and ideas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amakove Wala's distinguishes itself by drawing from several worlds at once - medicine, public health, entrepreneurship and community building.

Whether those experiences resonate with voters will become clear as the 2027 campaigns unfold.