The MBIS is an advanced security and law enforcement platform that integrates multiple biological identifiers - fingerprints, palmprints, and facial recognition - into a single database (Image: Files)

The MBIS is an advanced security and law enforcement platform that integrates multiple biological identifiers - fingerprints, palmprints, and facial recognition - into a single database (Image: Files)

Fingerprint, face and palm scan: The tech behind DCI's new multi-biometric system

The DCI has introduced a new Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) to improve how criminal records are verified. While fingerprints remain the foundation of Kenya's criminal identification system, the new platform supports multiple biometric identifiers, making searches faster and more accurate.

For decades, fingerprints have been the primary tool used to establish a person's identity during criminal investigations and when processing Certificates of Good Conduct.

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But modern biometric technology has evolved significantly.

The DCI's newly deployed Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS-ABIS Version 5) is built to move beyond relying on a single identifier, allowing the agency to use multiple forms of biometric data to strengthen identity verification.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen meets with DCI Director Amin Mohamed Ibrahim during the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS Version 5) in Nairobi (Image: Files)

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What is a biometric?

A biometric is a unique physical characteristic that can be used to identify an individual.

The most common biometric identifier is a fingerprint, but modern identification systems can also analyse other unique traits such as palm prints and facial features.

Unlike names or identification numbers, biometric traits cannot easily be altered or duplicated, making them one of the most reliable methods of confirming a person's identity.

Why 'multi-biometric'?

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Traditional fingerprint systems compare only one type of biometric information.

A multi-biometric system, however, is designed to support more than one identifier where required.

For example, fingerprints may remain the primary method of verification, while palm prints or facial images can provide additional reference points during investigations or identity checks.

Using multiple biometric identifiers helps improve accuracy, especially when fingerprint quality is poor or additional verification is needed.

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How the system improves identification

Every biometric search begins by comparing an applicant's biometric data against records stored in the DCI's criminal database.

The upgraded MBIS platform is designed to perform those comparisons much faster than previous systems while handling significantly larger volumes of records.

It also reduces the likelihood of duplicate identities, improves the quality of biometric matching and assists investigators in verifying potential matches before any decision is made.

By upgrading traditional ink-and-paper processes, the system enables police and Huduma Centres to process digital fingerprint records in just 24 hours (Image: Files)

What changes for applicants?

For members of the public, the application process remains largely unchanged.

Applicants will still apply for a Certificate of Good Conduct through eCitizen before visiting a DCI office or Huduma Centre for biometric capture.

The difference lies in what happens after the fingerprints are taken.

Instead of relying on an older generation fingerprint database, the upgraded system carries out more advanced biometric searches behind the scenes, helping speed up verification and certificate processing.

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The wider digital shift

The rollout of MBIS reflects a broader move towards digital identity verification across government services.

Kenya has increasingly adopted biometric technology in areas such as passport issuance, border management and digital public services, with law enforcement now benefiting from similar advances in biometric identification.

For the DCI, the system is expected to strengthen criminal investigations while improving everyday services such as the issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct.

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The scope

As the country's biometric databases continue to grow, the ability to search millions of records quickly and accurately is becoming increasingly important.

While applicants may notice little difference during the application process, the technology working behind the scenes is changing significantly.