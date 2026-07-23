Meet the Harambee Starlets: Kenya's Squad for WAFCON 2026

Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s national women's football team, are on the cusp of making their highly anticipated return to the continental stage at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco (Image: Files)

Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s national women's football team, are on the cusp of making their highly anticipated return to the continental stage at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco (Image: Files)

Ten years after their last appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the Harambee Starlets are back on Africa's biggest football stage with a squad that blends experienced campaigners and exciting young talent.

It has been a decade since Kenya last graced the WAFCON finals.

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In that time, the women's game has grown rapidly across Africa, and so too have the Harambee Starlets.

Now under head coach Beldine Odemba, Kenya heads to Morocco determined to show it belongs among the continent's elite after earning qualification for only its second-ever WAFCON appearance.

Beldine Odemba, the head coach of the Harambee Starlets, Kenya's national women's football team now in Morocco for WAFCON 2026 (Image: Files)

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Leading Kenya's charge

Much of Kenya's recent progress has been credited to head coach Beldine Odemba, whose disciplined and organised approach has transformed the Starlets into one of East Africa's most competitive women's teams.

Odemba has largely retained the core group of players that secured qualification, opting for continuity as Kenya prepares for a challenging Group A campaign.

Between the posts

Kenya's goalkeeping department is led by experienced shot-stopper Annedy Kundu, who is expected to start between the posts after consistently impressing for both club and country.

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She is backed by Lilian Awuor and Vivian Shiyonzo, giving the Starlets depth in one of the most important positions on the pitch.

Harambee Starlets Captain Leah Ingosi, also leading the team's defensive line (Image: Files)

Defense built on experience

Captain Ruth Ingosi anchors Kenya's defence and will be expected to marshal the backline against some of Africa's most dangerous forwards.

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Joining her are Leah Andiema, Elizabeth Ochaka, Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango, Norah Ann, Mary Nthambi and Euphrasier Shilwatso, giving coach Odemba a blend of experience, versatility and physical presence.

Lorna Nyarinda Nyabuto is a key midfielder for the Kenya Women's National Football Team (Harambee Starlets) and currently plays domestically for the reigning Premier League champions, Kenya Police Bullets FC (Image: Files)

Creativity in midfield

Kenya's midfield will shoulder the responsibility of linking defence to attack while controlling possession against technically gifted opponents.

The midfield is tight with Mwanalima Adam, Fasila Adhiambo, Lorna Nyarinda, Tereza Engesha, Shaline Nambengele to tag just a few.

The squad combines experienced campaigners with younger players who have emerged through the domestic league, reflecting the steady growth of women's football in Kenya over recent years.

Goals will be the biggest test

If Kenya is to progress beyond the group stage, the Starlets will need their forwards to deliver.

Much of the attacking responsibility is expected to fall on experienced names such as Corazon Aquino and Martha Amunyolet, whose pace and creativity could prove crucial against Morocco, Zambia and DR Congo.

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The squad also features several versatile attackers capable of operating across the front line, giving Odemba tactical flexibility depending on the opposition.

Vivianne Shiyonzo is one of three goalkeepers named in coach Beldine Odemba's final 25-player squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco (Image: Files)

Tough road ahead

Kenya has been drawn into Group A alongside tournament hosts Morocco, Zambia and DR Congo.

The Starlets begin their campaign against Morocco on July 26, before taking on Zambia and DR Congo in what promises to be one of the tournament's most competitive groups.

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Major tournament

For many of these players, Morocco represents the biggest stage of their careers.

A decade ago, Kenya's appearance at WAFCON was viewed as a breakthrough. This time, expectations are higher.

The Starlets arrive with greater experience, improved preparation and a growing belief that they can compete with Africa's traditional powerhouses.

With millions of Kenyans expected to follow the tournament on free-to-air television, the squad has an opportunity not only to chase results but also to inspire the next generation of girls dreaming of wearing the national colours.

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