WAFCON Explained: Africa's biggest women's football tournament starts July 25th

Kenya National Football Womens' team Harambee Starlets in a training session ahed of their WAFCON opener match against hosts Morocco on July 26th (Image: Files)

Kenya National Football Womens' team Harambee Starlets in a training session ahed of their WAFCON opener match against hosts Morocco on July 26th (Image: Files)

Africa's biggest women's football tournament kicks off on July 25 in Morocco, bringing together the continent's top 16 national teams in a month-long battle for the WAFCON title. Here's everything you need to know about the competition - and why Kenyans should be paying attention this year.

No sooner has the excitement of the FIFA World Cup begun to settle than another major football spectacle is ready to take centre stage.

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From July 25 to August 16, Morocco will host the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the premier competition in African women's football.

The tournament returns with 16 of the continent's best teams, including Kenya's Harambee Starlets, all chasing continental glory and a chance to cement their place among Africa's elite.

For many Kenyan fans, WAFCON may not enjoy the same attention as the men's Africa Cup of Nations, but its importance has grown significantly over the years.

Eglay Mukhwana is a professional footballer from Butere, Kenya, who plays as a forward. She has built a strong reputation as a prolific attacker, earning a highly anticipated maiden call-up to the Harambee Starlets (Image: Files)

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What is WAFCON?

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations is Africa's flagship women's football championship, organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

First held in 1998, the tournament has evolved into the continent's biggest stage for women's football, showcasing Africa's finest players while helping grow the sport across member nations.

Over the years, WAFCON has launched the international careers of some of Africa's biggest football stars and has become a key measure of progress for women's football on the continent.

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Who is taking part this year?

The 2026 edition features 16 national teams, making it one of the competition's largest tournaments.

The teams are divided into four groups before progressing to the knockout rounds.

Among the favourites are defending champions South Africa, hosts Morocco, African giants Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, and Cameroon, while Kenya returns hoping to make a statement after successfully navigating qualification.

Valerie Nekesa is a highly talented 18-year-old Kenyan professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Spanish side CD Tenerife Femenino and the Kenya Women's National Team (Image: Files)

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The significance of the tournament

WAFCON is more than just a continental championship.

Strong performances at the tournament boost FIFA rankings, increase international exposure for players and strengthen countries' women's football programmes.

The competition has also become a springboard for many African footballers who go on to sign professional contracts with clubs in Europe, North America and Asia.

For national teams, success at WAFCON often shapes preparations for future FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic qualification campaigns.

Kenya's moment to shine

Kenya has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Zambia and DR Congo.

The Harambee Starlets open their campaign against Morocco on July 26, in what is expected to be one of the tournament's most anticipated opening fixtures.

Under head coach Beldine Odemba, Kenya enters the tournament with renewed confidence after steady progress in recent years and hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

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For the Starlets, a strong tournament would represent another major milestone in the growth of women's football in Kenya.

Marion Musanga Serenge is an 18-year-old Kenyan professional footballer who plays as a forward/winger for the Ugandan top-flight side St. Noa Girls FC and the senior Kenyan national team, the Harambee Starlets (Image: Files)

KBC Channel One

This year's tournament will be easier to follow than ever before.

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KBC Channel 1 has secured free-to-air broadcasting rights for WAFCON 2026, allowing millions of Kenyans to watch the matches live without a paid television subscription.

The move is expected to bring greater visibility to women's football and introduce more fans to one of Africa's fastest-growing sporting competitions.

What to expect

With defending champions looking to retain their crown, hosts Morocco hoping to capitalise on home support and emerging teams eager to upset the established order, WAFCON 2026 promises three weeks of high-quality football.

For Kenya, it is an opportunity to test itself against the continent's best, inspire the next generation of footballers and remind the rest of Africa that the Harambee Starlets are back on the biggest stage.

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As the tournament gets underway this weekend, one thing is certain: