In pictures: How Coca-Cola Kenya brought the FIFA World Cup final 2026 to life

Thousands of football fans gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Sunday evening as Coca-Cola Kenya hosted a vibrant viewing party for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, bringing the tournament to a memorable close.

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Supporters dressed in their favourite team colours filled the venue to watch Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in a tense final that crowned the new world champions.

Every attack, save and near miss drew loud cheers and reactions as fans experienced football's biggest night together.

The event was part of Coca-Cola Kenya's nationwide World Cup campaign, which celebrated the passion and shared emotions that make football one of the world's most loved sports.

Beyond the football, the evening featured live performances by Wakadinali, Watendawili, Vijana Barubaru, Dyana Cods, MC Gogo, Collo Blue, Daffy, Deewiz and The Cluster KE, creating a festival-like atmosphere that kept the celebrations going long after the final whistle.

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The event also marked the culmination of the #AllTheFeels campaign, with winners receiving Hisense televisions after sharing creative World Cup-themed content throughout the tournament.

From emotional celebrations and nail-biting moments to music and entertainment, the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Final Viewing Party captured the excitement of the tournament's biggest match, giving fans one last opportunity to celebrate the beautiful game together.

Here are some of the moments caught in camera:

Coca-Cola sherehe ya finali watch party at the KICC

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Coca-Cola sherehe ya finali watch party at the KICC

Coca-Cola sherehe ya finali watch party at the KICC

Coca-Cola sherehe ya finali watch party at the KICC

Coca-Cola sherehe ya finali watch party at the KICC