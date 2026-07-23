Selam Tegegn received international recognition, as a Global Icon in Multicultural Leadership & Social Justice Advocacy and Most Influential Leader in Multicultural Inclusion & Social Impact, 2026 (image: Files)

Selam Tegegn received international recognition, as a Global Icon in Multicultural Leadership & Social Justice Advocacy and Most Influential Leader in Multicultural Inclusion & Social Impact, 2026 (image: Files)

Kenyan-raised nurse honored as Global Icon at international awards in Singapore

Selam Tegegn arrived in Kenya as a child fleeing political instability in the Horn of Africa. Nearly three decades later, the nurse, mentor and community leader has been recognized on the global stage for a career dedicated to service and inclusion.

When Selam Tegegn walked onto the stage at Singapore's Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in June to receive a Global Icon award, it marked the latest chapter in a journey that began thousands of kilometers away - in a childhood shaped by conflict and displacement.

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The 35-year-old healthcare professional and community leader was honoured by The Enterprise World for her contribution to healthcare, multicultural advocacy and leadership across Australia and beyond.

For Tegegn, however, the recognition was never just about personal success.

She describes it as a celebration of the many communities, mentors, colleagues and families who have shaped her life and entrusted her with their stories.

Selam Tegegn is an award-winning multicultural leader, registered nurse, humanitarian, speaker, and cross-cultural diversity advocate (Image: Files)

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A journey that began in Kenya

Born in Ethiopia and of Eritrean heritage, Tegegn's early years were disrupted by political instability in the Horn of Africa.

In 1998, her family sought refuge in Kenya, settling in Nairobi as they rebuilt their lives.

Kenya would become more than a place of safety.

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It became the place where her family reunited, where she learned Kiswahili, improved her English and experienced the strength of community for the first time.

One childhood memory has stayed with her ever since.

At just eight years old, she witnessed a robbery unfold inside a neighbour's home in broad daylight. Unable to help, she watched in fear before finally screaming for assistance.

Years later, she would come to see that moment as one of the experiences that inspired her desire to protect and care for vulnerable people.

Selam Tegegn was born in Ethiopia, enriched by Eritrean heritage, and shaped by a formative childhood in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

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Building a life of service

Tegegn has now spent more than two decades in Perth, Western Australia, where she has built a career spanning healthcare, education and community leadership.

She works as a clinical registered nurse specialising in ophthalmology while also mentoring professionals, coaching emerging leaders and supporting multicultural communities.

Her work has also seen her bridge relationships between migrant communities, grassroots organisations and government agencies, while remaining active in labour movements and political advocacy.

She previously served as Vice President of the Multicultural Labour Organisation and continues to sit on its board, alongside her involvement with the Australian Labor Party and union organisations.

Beyond healthcare, Tegegn has expanded her work into media and events.

She recently contributed to the successful Rudeboy Australian Tour, helping coordinate multicultural engagement around the event, and hosts The Becoming of a CEO podcast, where she shares conversations on leadership, career growth and personal development.

Recognition beyond borders

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The Singapore honour adds to a growing list of awards recognising Tegegn's contribution to public service and community development.

She has previously received the Outstanding Individual Community Award from the Courageous Women Multicultural Network, the Outstanding Community Leader Award from the Organisation of African Communities, and an Outstanding Service Award from the West Australian Labor Party and the Australian Labor Government.

Even so, she insists the Global Icon award belongs to far more people than herself.

She says every patient she has cared for, every mentor who guided her, every volunteer, colleague and young person she has worked with has contributed to the journey.

For Tegegn, the recognition is not the finish line.

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Instead, she sees it as a reminder to keep creating opportunities, amplifying underrepresented voices and building stronger communities through service.