Chargebyte: The Kenyan start-up that beat firms from 62 countries to win global Tech Award

Chargebyte is a Kenyan startup that began by tackling one of Africa's most familiar frustrations - unreliable electricity - has earned global recognition after beating hundreds of entries from 62 countries to win one of Europe's top sustainability technology awards.

Big technology breakthroughs don't always begin in Silicon Valley.

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Sometimes, they begin in a Kenyan market where traders need to keep their phones alive through a day of power cuts.

That's the story behind Chargebyte, a Nairobi-based startup whose solar-powered charging stations are helping communities stay connected even where electricity is unreliable.

This month, that idea took the company all the way to Barcelona, Spain, where it emerged as the winner in the SMEs & Startups category at the MWCapital Awards: Technologies for a Sustainable Future 2026.

Ochieng Quinter, a Co-Founder of Chargebyte - a Kenyan Solar-IoT startup named winner in the SMEs & Startups Category (Image: Files)

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From local problem to global recognition

The award wasn't handed out in a small startup competition.

Chargebyte stood out from hundreds of organisations representing 62 countries, with only 17 projects making the final shortlist across the competition.

The Kenyan company was eventually named one of just six winners selected by an international jury of experts in technology, sustainability and social innovation.

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The recognition comes with more than a trophy. Winners gain access to Mobile World Capital Barcelona's innovation ecosystem, support from the GSMA Foundry global innovation network, sustainability mentorship through B Lab Spain and a grant of up to €50,000 to help scale their technology.

The idea that caught the world's attention

At its core, Chargebyte is solving a practical problem.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, hundreds of millions of people still lack reliable access to electricity.

Even communities connected to the national grid often experience long power outages that disrupt businesses, schools and everyday life.

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Chargebyte's answer is a network of solar-powered, IoT-enabled Share Stations that allow users to charge phones and other devices while also providing Wi-Fi connectivity and real-time monitoring through the company's own cloud-based management platform.

Payments are made through services such as M-Pesa, while a USSD option ensures the stations remain accessible even to users without smartphones.

Rather than adapting technology designed elsewhere, the company says it built the system specifically for African conditions - where power interruptions are part of daily life rather than the exception.

Youths show off their Chargebyt power banks at a tech exhibition in Nairobi recently (Image: Files)

Barcelona wasn't the beginning

Although the award was presented in Barcelona, the relationship started long before the ceremony.

In 2024, UNICEF and GIGA awarded Chargebyte a grant to deploy its solar-powered stations in off-grid schools in Rwanda, helping expand digital connectivity in underserved communities.

The following year, UNICEF, GIGA and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) invited Chargebyte co-founder Ochieng Quinter to speak at Tech Spirit Barcelona, giving the startup its first major international platform.

That appearance would eventually lead to the company's nomination for the MWCapital Awards - and ultimately, its victory.

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Built in Africa, backed by global partnerships

One of the company's distinguishing features is its engineering model.

Chargebyte combines operations in Kenya with engineering collaboration in Barcelona, allowing Kenyan and Spanish teams to jointly develop both the hardware and software behind its charging stations.

The company says this gives it full control over its technology, including the ability to remotely update every deployed station without visiting each site.

It is a model built on partnership rather than dependency - an approach the startup believes is key to creating technology that can scale across Africa.

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What's next for Chargebyte?

With operations already extending beyond Kenya into Rwanda and plans to expand into South Africa and Nigeria, Chargebyte says the next step is establishing a local production hub within Kenya's Export Processing Zones (EPZs).

For co-founder Ochieng Quinter, the award is less about international recognition than it is about changing perceptions of African innovation.

"Africa does not need to wait for the future to arrive. We are building it now, and the world is starting to see it," he said during the awards ceremony.