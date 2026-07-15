How Single Bets, Live In-Play & 1XUP can qualify fans for Katambe na SportPesa’s Sh5M prize pool

SportPesa Kenya’s World Cup campaign, Katambe na SportPesa, is giving football fans more ways to take part as the tournament excitement continues.

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With Sh5,000,000 up for grabs and 250 winners set to be rewarded, the campaign has become one of SportPesa’s biggest World Cup reward moments.

Customers can qualify through eligible activity across Single Bets, Live In-Play and 1XUP markets.

SportPesa Kenya continues to set the standard for fan engagement by creating an all-inclusive campaign that rewards consistency.

Katambe na SportPesa has been made easy because of the entry level, which perfectly accommodates both conservative and bold gaming styles.

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This gives fans different ways to stay involved by making simple match predictions, reacting to live football action and using SportPesa’s 1XUP early payout market.

The 1XUP advantage

With 1XUP, eligible bets can be settled early when the selected team goes two goals ahead, depending on the market rules.

This gives customers another SportPesa market they can use while taking part in the Katambe na SportPesa promotion.

The strength of 1XUP is that it connects directly with real match momentum.

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A team that starts strongly and moves two goals ahead can trigger an early payout on eligible bets while still participating in the campaign.

“Single Bets, Live In-Play and 1XUP give customers different ways to follow the action and take part in the campaign. With KSh 5,000,000 up for grabs and 250 winners set to be rewarded, the goal is to make the World Cup experience more engaging for fans while giving eligible customers a chance to qualify for the Katambe na SportPesa draw,” said SportPesa Kenya Head of PR, Willis Ojwang.

The Single-Bets solution

Single Bets give fans a simple way to participate in the campaign by focusing on one match, one market or one prediction.

This is useful for customers who prefer to analyse a specific fixture instead of building a larger multi-match bet slip.

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Sportpesa World Cup campaign allows fans to focus their full analytical energy on one single match outcome, making it stress-free and highly entertaining.

Through Katambe na SportPesa, eligible Single Bets give customers a direct way to enter the promotion.

This keeps the campaign simple and accessible because fans can take part through the matches and markets they understand best.

For World Cup fans, Single Bets fit naturally into matchday behaviour. A customer can follow team news, check form, look at odds and place a qualifying bet on one fixture they believe in.

Live in-Play betting

Live In-Play betting gives fans a real-time way to participate in the campaign as matches unfold.

Instead of making all decisions before kick-off, customers can follow the flow of the game and place eligible bets based on what is happening on the pitch.

The Live in-Play platform eliminates that guesswork by letting you watch the opening minutes of play and making informed predictions.

This makes Live In-Play especially relevant during the World Cup, where momentum can change quickly through goals, substitutions, red cards or tactical changes.

Fans who enjoy reacting to live football action can use Live In-Play markets while also taking part in Katambe na SportPesa.

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Each qualifying Live In-Play bet gives customers another opportunity to be part of the promotion, subject to the campaign terms.

Why these markets matter

Single Bets, Live In-Play and 1XUP give SportPesa customers different ways to engage with the World Cup. Many fans prefer simple predictions before kick-off.

Others prefer reacting to the action as it happens. Some enjoy 1XUP because of the early payout feature on eligible bets.

By focusing on these three markets, SportPesa Kenya is making the campaign flexible for different types of fans. The promotion does not rely on one style of play.

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It gives customers several ways to participate while following the biggest football tournament in the world.

The KSh 5,000,000 campaign prize pool gives Katambe na SportPesa a stronger reward centre. It also gives fans a clear reason to stay close to the action as teams fight for the trophy. The tournament moves toward its biggest moments.

Conclusion

Katambe na SportPesa is giving football fans more ways to stay involved throughout the World Cup.

With KSh 5,000,000 up for grabs and 250 winners set to be rewarded, the campaign creates a strong reward moment for customers who participate through eligible Single Bets, Live In-Play and 1XUP markets.

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As the tournament continues, SportPesa Kenya is using the campaign to connect matchday excitement with real customer rewards.

For fans following every fixture, every goal and every major World Cup moment, Katambe na SportPesa gives them another reason to stay close to the action.