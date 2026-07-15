How to confirm a Kenya Power employee is genuine using *977#

Verifying identity before letting anyone into your compound should become second nature

Impersonation scams are a growing headache for Kenyan households.

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Fraudsters posing as Kenya Power staff or contractors have used fake IDs, uniforms, and even forged work permits to gain entry into homes and businesses, sometimes walking away with cash, valuables, or sensitive information.

For a utility company that regularly sends technicians into people's compounds to read meters, disconnect lines, or handle repairs, this is a serious trust problem.

Kenya Power's solution is refreshingly simple: a USSD code that lets anyone confirm, in seconds, whether the person at their gate is genuinely on the company's payroll.

Why verification matters

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Before *977#, customers had few reliable ways to confirm a visitor's identity beyond a company ID card, which can easily be faked.

A Kenya Power personnel at work

This gap left many Kenyans vulnerable, especially the elderly and those living alone.

A quick, code-based verification system closes that gap by putting the confirmation power directly in the customer's hands, no phone calls to customer care or waiting on hold required.

Jua For Sure Kama Ni Staff Wetu

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Kenya Power's *977# service, dubbed "Jua for Sure," is built for exactly this moment.

If someone shows up claiming to be a Kenya Power staff member or contractor, you can confirm their identity before letting them anywhere near your meter box or property.

Steps To Verify Dial 977# on your phone. Select Jua for Sure. Choose whether the person is Staff or Contractor. Enter their 5-digit Staff Number. Enter their ID Number.

Once submitted, you'll receive an instant response confirming whether the individual is indeed Kenya Power staff.

It's fast. The entire process takes under a minute, no apps to download or websites to visit.

It works for contractors too. Kenya Power often outsources fieldwork, and this service covers both direct staff and third-party contractors.

It requires no internet. Since it runs on USSD, it works on any phone, smart or basic, making it accessible to customers across the country regardless of network quality.

It builds accountability. Genuine Kenya Power personnel will have no issue sharing their staff number and ID, since the system is designed to protect both the customer and legitimate workers from impersonation.

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Members of Kenya Power Live Line team

A small habit, a big difference

Verifying identity before letting anyone into your compound should become second nature, the same way you'd check a delivery rider's details before handing over a parcel. With *977#, Kenya Power has made that habit effortless.

Next time someone knocks claiming to represent Kenya Power, don't take chances.