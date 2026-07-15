How Nairobi special police unit will work: Ruto discloses

During the benchmarking visit in New York, the officials discussed data-driven policing, surveillance systems, analytics, facial recognition technology, and community-oriented policing strategies.

President William Ruto has announced that the rollout of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will begin in the coming days.

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In a statement dated July 14 after a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, the National Police Service (NPS), and the Nairobi County Government, Ruto emphasized that the policy unit will prioritize security across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The National Police Service has said that they have arrested 14 suspects in connection with the violence witnessed at opposition events in Kisumu and Nyahururu (Image: NPS)

According to the president, the operationalization of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU), a specialized security initiative, will strengthen urban policing by fostering community participation, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and leveraging modern policing technologies across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

“The roll-out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will commence in the coming days, laying the foundation for a more coordinated, accountable and community-led approach to policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area,” the statement read.

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Officials present during the review of the NMPU included the Ministry of Interior, led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen; the National Police Service leadership, headed by Inspector-General Douglas Kanja; and the Nairobi County Government, led by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Ruto explained that the NMPU-established framework will bring together residents, community leaders, law enforcement agencies, county authorities, and other stakeholders to jointly identify security priorities and develop local solutions through public participation.

According to the President, the framework is intended to foster a community-led approach to strengthen trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies.

The update on the NMPU rollout comes as the Ministry of Interior finalizes plans for the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, which Interior CS Murkomen earlier described as being in the “homestretch.”

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According to CS Murkomen, the NMPU is expected to enhance public order management and strengthen rapid-response capabilities within Nairobi and the surrounding metropolitan region.

Further, the ministry clarified that the specialized unit would operate under a multi-agency structure involving both national and county governments.

Officials from the Ministry of Interior emphasized that intelligence-led operations, technology integration, and community participation are the key pillars of the NMPU initiative.

The technical teams are currently developing the unit’s administrative structures, service standing orders, and standard operating procedures ahead of full deployment.

A Kenyan delegation that involved leaders from different jurisdictions, among them being the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States David Kerich, and senior government officials involved in the metropolitan policing initiative held a benchmarking visit to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

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Following the visit, CS Murkomen noted that the lessons gathered would be used in enhancing the establishment of the NMPU.

“We are taking these lessons and best practices back home as we gear up for the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit,” Murkomen said.

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He further noted that the government, through the NMPU, is focused on enhancing effective response to security threats in Nairobi and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

The officials benchmarked major global cities, including London, Rome, New York, and Tokyo, which was aimed at studying the modern metropolitan policing models.