Ministry of Interior Opens Jobs for Cooks with Salary of Up to sh26K

In addition, the Ministry of Interior has emphasized that only the shortlisted applicants will be required to produce original national identity cards, academic certificates, professional certificates, and transcripts during the interview process.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced 67 job vacancies across four cadres within the State Department for Correctional Services (SDCS).

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In a notice dated July 8 inviting applications from qualified Kenyans, the department directed that the positions are on permanent and pensionable terms.

Kenyans at a recent recruitment drive for overseas jobs presided over by Labour CS Dr Alfred Mutua

Interested candidates have been urged to submit their applications before the 5:00 p.m August 3 deadline.

According to the advertisement, applications should be submitted through the Public Service Commission website at www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal at www.psckjobs.go.ke.

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“Interested and qualified persons are required to make their application online through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal www.psckjobs.go.ke to reach the Commission on or before 3rd August 2026 (latest 5:00 p.m East African Time),” the Ministry of Interior notice read.

The department noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior has emphasized that only the shortlisted applicants will be required to produce original national identity cards, academic certificates, professional certificates, and transcripts during the interview process.

The State Department for Correctional Services has also encouraged persons living with disabilities, marginalized communities, and minority groups to apply, reaffirming its commitment to equal employment opportunities.

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According to the Ministry, the recruitment drive seeks to fill 67 vacancies, with Security Warden II accounting for the largest share at 25 positions.

How to Apply for Available Opportunities

Applicants interested in the vacancies advertised by the State Department for Correctional Services must submit their applications through the Public Service Commission (PSC) online recruitment portal.

Those who do not already have a PSC account will first need to create a profile by visiting www.psckjobs.go.ke and selecting the registration option.

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During registration, applicants will be required to provide their National Identity Card number, full names as they appear on their ID, a valid email address, and a mobile phone number.

Applicants will then create a password and submit the registration form.

Once registration is complete, an activation link will be sent to the applicant’s email address for the applicant to activate the account.

Upon successful account activation, applicants can log in and complete their profiles by providing personal information and academic and professional qualifications.

After successfully creating and updating their profile, applicants should proceed to the vacancies section of the portal and search for the advertised positions.

Candidates should then select the position for which they meet the qualifications and carefully review the job requirements, responsibilities, and eligibility criteria.

To apply, candidates should click on the application button and verify that all the information contained in their PSC profile is accurate and up to date.

Where required, applicants should upload supporting documents, review their application, and submit the application.

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Cook (18 Posts) Vacancies

Successful applicants for the Cook III position will earn a monthly salary ranging between KSh 21,120 and KSh 26,250.

Recruited candidates will also enjoy an annual leave allowance of KSh 6,500 per annum toward their 30-day leave entitlement.

Youths lined up for jobs

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In addition, the cooks will be offered a KSh 3,000 commuter allowance, medical cover, and a house allowance ranging from KSh 2,960 to KSh 4,500, depending on the deployment region.

The cooks will be responsible for preparing raw food for cooking, maintaining hygiene standards in kitchens, cleaning production equipment, setting up cooking equipment, and reporting faulty equipment to supervisors.

To qualify, candidates must possess a KCSE mean grade of D (Plain) and either a Craft Certificate in Food and Beverage Production, Sales and Service or formal training lasting at least two months in Food Production

Housekeeping Assistant (5 Posts)

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The Ministry of Interior is also seeking five Housekeeping Assistant III officers for the SDCS department.

According to the ministry, successful candidates will be tasked with cleaning rooms and corridors, making beds, handling laundry services, ironing linen, replenishing cleaning supplies, and ensuring proper storage of housekeeping equipment.

How to find jobs before they are advertised [Image Credit: Olia Danilevich]

Applicants must possess a KCSE mean grade of D (Plain) and formal training lasting at least two months in Housekeeping and/or Laundry from a recognized institution.

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Similar to the Cook III position, successful candidates will earn between KSh 21,120 and KSh 26,250 per month and also enjoy the allowances provided by the department.

Security Warden (25 Posts)

The largest share of vacancies has been allocated to the Security Warden II cadre, with 25 positions available.

The officers will be responsible for patrolling and guarding access points, preventing unauthorized persons and vehicles from entering protected areas, and gathering and reporting security-related information.

Candidates interested in the position must possess a KCSE mean grade of D+ (Plus), a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police, be below 36 years of age, and be physically and mentally fit.

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The role also attracts a salary of between KSh 21,120 and KSh 26,250 per month, in addition to government allowances.

Artisan (19 Posts)

The State Department for Correctional Services has further advertised 19 positions for Artisan III officers.

Mary Wamboi, a designer says that the integration of fashion is also driving economic growth and creating jobs across the supply chain [Photo/Elizabeth Angira]

Successful candidates will undertake repair and maintenance works under supervision in areas such as carpentry, masonry, welding, painting, and plumbing.

Applicants must have a KCSE mean grade of D (Plain), a Government Trade Test Certificate Grade III in the relevant trade area, and proficiency in computer applications.