Are you a gambler? Here's why you could soon lose access to you betting accounts

Is your betting account at risk? Once you register, the company is legally required to close your account and notify the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Kenya (GRA), which keeps a national master register.

Some gamblers could soon lose access to their betting accounts entirely under the strict new provisions of the Gambling Control Act, 2025.

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This new law is all about promoting responsible gaming and cutting down on the social harm caused by uncontrolled betting habits across the country.

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If you feel your betting is getting out of hand, the law now allows you to sign a voluntary self-exclusion agreement with a licensed operator to bar yourself from all platforms.

Once you register, the company is legally required to close your account and notify the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Kenya (GRA), which keeps a national master register.

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Betting companies must wipe your details from their marketing databases within two days and stop sending promotions, but they must return any remaining funds left in your account.

It is not just up to the gambler anymore. Spouses, parents, and guardians can petition the GRA with evidence to protect vulnerable loved ones from gambling harm.

Additionally, betting operators can flag problematic behaviors directly, and the courts can officially order an individual to be barred if it causes serious financial or social trouble.

Betting companies that try to ignore these exclusion rules will face severe heat from the government.

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Failing to enforce a self-exclusion request within seven days can land an operator a fine of up to KSh1 million, a one-year jail term for executives, or both.

The law introduces a formal self-exclusion framework that allows gamblers struggling with addiction or harmful betting habits to be barred from gambling services.

The Act requires the Cabinet Secretary to develop regulations that allow affected persons to petition the Authority to apply the exclusion provisions to vulnerable gamblers.

For the process to be successful, the gambler must recognize the betting problem and enter into a self-exclusion agreement with a registered gambling operator to exclude themselves from all gambling establishments, controlled games, online gambling platforms, and gambling privileges.

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Following the gambler’s self-exclusion registration, licensed operators are required to close the gambler’s account.

However, the Act clarifies that the self-exclusion, a notification should be made to the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Kenya (GRA).

The GRA maintains a register of self-excluded gamblers, and licensed operators are notified of the exclusion.

Once notified by the GRA, the licensed operators are legally obliged to refuse to offer any gambling services to the self-excluded individual.

In addition, the gambling companies will prevent the individual from participating in gambling services and remove the person’s details, including name, contact information, and other details, from marketing databases within two days of receiving the notification.

Further, the betting companies are obliged to stop sending promotional messages and advertisements and close the gambler’s betting accounts.

Despite the Gambling Act 2025 allowing for the closure of the betting accounts, the company must return any funds that are held in the accounts of the self-excluded individual.

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While the Gambling Control Act, 2025 outlines self-exclusion, it also establishes exclusion mechanisms for vulnerable gamblers.

Under the Act, future regulations will allow family members to petition the GRA Authority to intervene when a gambler’s behavior is causing significant harm.

However, a spouse, parent, guardian, or other affected person is expected to submit evidence to the Authority demonstrating that the gambler is vulnerable and in need of intervention.

For venue-initiated exclusion mechanisms, gambling operators may be able to flag customers displaying signs of harmful gambling behavior and request the intervention of GRA.

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The Act further anticipates court-ordered exclusion mechanisms where a court could direct that a person be excluded from gambling activities where evidence shows gambling has become harmful or is contributing to serious social, financial or personal problems.

A gambling operator that fails to implement a self-exclusion request within seven days of receiving written notification under the Act commits an offense.

Failing to process a self-exclusion request, the operator may face a fine of up to KSh1 million, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

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Further, the Gambling Control Act goes beyond voluntary exclusion by requiring the development of policies to protect vulnerable gamblers.