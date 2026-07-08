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Eligibility, deadline & how to apply for military veterans committee chairperson role

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 09:13 - 08 July 2026
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KDF Commanders during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir
KDF Commanders during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir
The ministry has outlined the information that eligible candidates must submit as part of their application.
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The Ministry of Defence has announced the recruitment of a new Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, inviting qualified candidates to apply ahead of a vacancy expected to arise on August 4, 2026.

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The appointment, made under the Military Veterans Act, Cap 199A, is reserved for retired senior military officers who meet the legal and constitutional requirements outlined by the government.

Who is eligible to apply?

According to a public notice issued by the Ministry of Defence, applicants must be retired general officers of the Armed Forces or the Kenya Defence Forces.

In addition to their military service, candidates must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, which sets out the standards of leadership and integrity expected of holders of public office.

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Chapter Six requires public officers to demonstrate integrity, accountability, transparency and ethical conduct, making compliance a key consideration during the recruitment process.

What should the application include?

The ministry has outlined the information that eligible candidates must submit as part of their application.

Applicants are required to provide their full personal identification details and career particulars, giving an overview of their professional background and experience.

KDF soliders on patrol
KDF soliders on patrol
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They must also include a written statement explaining their reasons for seeking the position and what motivates them to serve as Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans.

When is the application deadline?

The Ministry of Defence has given interested candidates 21 days from the date of the recruitment notice to submit their applications.

Prospective applicants are therefore encouraged to prepare and submit the required documents within the stipulated period to avoid missing the deadline.

Where should applications be submitted?

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Applications should be addressed to:

The Principal Secretary
Ministry of Defence
P.O. Box 40668-00100
Ulinzi House, Lenana Road
Nairobi

The ministry has also provided an alternative submission option, allowing applicants to deliver physical copies directly at the Ministry of Defence through Ulinzi Gate.

Why the position matters

The Chairperson leads the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, a body established under the Military Veterans Act to advise on matters affecting military veterans in Kenya.

The committee plays an important role in supporting policies and programmes aimed at safeguarding the welfare and interests of former members of the Kenya Defence Forces.

President William Ruto presides over a KDF passout parade

With the current office expected to fall vacant from August 4, 2026, the recruitment marks the beginning of the process to identify the next retired military leader who will help guide the committee's work in advancing the interests of Kenya's military veterans.

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