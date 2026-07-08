Achievements that earned Beatrice Askul and Geoffrey Ruku top cabinet honours

Geoffrey Ruku, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes

Geoffrey Ruku, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes

Geoffrey Ruku, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, was also honoured for steering reforms aimed at improving the efficiency and responsiveness of government services.

Cabinet Secretaries Beatrice Askul Moe and Geoffrey Ruku Kiringa have been recognised among Kenya's best-performing government officials after receiving top honours in the Best Performing Cabinet Secretary category at the BOBEA Leadership Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recognition celebrates their leadership, commitment to public service and the impact of reforms implemented within their respective ministries, placing both leaders among the standout performers in government.

Recognition built on measurable impact

Beatrice Askul, the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs and Regional Development, earned the award for her efforts in strengthening regional integration and advancing development initiatives in marginalised and devolved regions.

Her leadership has been credited with deepening Kenya's engagement within the East African Community while supporting programmes designed to accelerate socio-economic transformation across counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the organisers, the recognition reflects leadership that has translated policy into tangible development outcomes.

"The two Cabinet Secretaries were recognised for their exemplary leadership, effective service delivery and commitment to advancing the government's development agenda through impactful reforms in their respective ministries," the organisers said.

Geoffrey Ruku, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes

Driving reforms in public service

Geoffrey Ruku, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, was also honoured for steering reforms aimed at improving the efficiency and responsiveness of government services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His ministry has been recognised for initiatives focused on strengthening public service delivery, advancing human capital development and implementing programmes intended to improve the welfare of Kenyans.

The award acknowledges ongoing efforts to build a more accountable, citizen-focused and results-driven public service.

His recognition comes at a time when government institutions face increasing expectations to deliver quality services while embracing transparency, innovation and accountability.

A growing focus on performance

The dual recognition of Askul and Ruku highlights a growing emphasis on rewarding measurable performance within government rather than simply recognising public office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BOBEA Leadership Awards said the honours are intended to celebrate leaders who demonstrate excellence in governance, accountability and service delivery while contributing meaningfully to Kenya's socio-economic development.

Beatrice Askul, the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs and Regional Development

"By recognising high-performing Cabinet Secretaries such as Beatrice Askul Moe and Geoffrey Ruku Kiringa, the awards reinforce the importance of visionary leadership, effective policy implementation and accountability in building public confidence and improving service delivery," the organisers said.

Setting the benchmark for leadership

As ministries continue working towards improving service delivery and achieving national development goals, the recognition of Askul and Ruku sets a benchmark for leadership built on results and public impact.