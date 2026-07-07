Students at dedan Kimathi University of Technology step out in true old-school, classic retro vibes during the DeKUT Cultural Week in April 2026 (Image: Files)

Students at dedan Kimathi University of Technology step out in true old-school, classic retro vibes during the DeKUT Cultural Week in April 2026 (Image: Files)

KUCCPS results are out: What every student should do after being placed

The waiting is finally over for thousands of KCSE candidates. If you've just received your KUCCPS placement, here's what happens next - from confirming your course to downloading your admission letter and applying for government funding.

For months, thousands of KCSE candidates in Kenya have been waiting to get results of their KUCCPS placement.

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Parents have been asking in WhatsApp groups. Students have been refreshing the KUCCPS portal almost daily. Teachers have been fielding the same question over and over again:

"Matokeo ya placement yatatoka lini?"

Now the wait is over.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has released the 2026 placement results for students who sat the 2025 KCSE examination.

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This determines where more than 980,000 applicants will pursue degree, diploma, certificate and artisan courses across universities, TVET institutions and colleges.

Placement is based on KCSE performance, course choices and the capacity available in each institution.

But receiving a placement isn't the finish line.

In many ways, it's the beginning.

The main entrance of the Kenyatta University off Thika Road, near Kahawa Garrison (Image: Files)

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First things first: Confirm your placement

The first thing every student should do is log into the KUCCPS Student Portal using their KCSE index number and the password they used during the application process.

Once logged in, you'll be able to see the institution and course you've been placed in. This is also where you'll confirm whether your application was successful before moving to the next stage.

Admission letter

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KUCCPS places students, but it does not admit them.

After placements are released, universities and colleges begin issuing admission letters and joining instructions through their own admission portals.

These documents contain important information, including reporting dates, registration requirements, accommodation procedures and the documents you'll need on your first day.

It's worth checking your institution's website regularly over the coming days, as admission letters are not always released at exactly the same time.

HELB and government funding

For many families, the next concern isn't where a student has been placed - it's how they'll pay for it.

Once placement results are out, eligible students can apply for government scholarships and loans through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) portal.

Students joining public universities and public TVET institutions under the current funding model may qualify for both scholarships and HELB loans, while those joining private universities are eligible for HELB loans.

Applying early is usually advisable, as funding applications open soon after placements are announced.

The iconic signage at the entrance of the Egerton University in Njoro, Nakuru (Image: Files)

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Didn't get the course you wanted?

Being placed doesn't necessarily mean you're stuck with that course forever.

KUCCPS normally opens an inter-institution transfer window after the placement exercise, allowing students to apply for a different course or institution if they meet the required cut-off points and minimum subject requirements.

Any transfer must also be approved by both the current and receiving institutions.

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Students hoping to switch should keep an eye on announcements from KUCCPS for the transfer application dates.

The journey is only beginning

For thousands of students, today's placement marks the end of months of uncertainty.

The next few weeks will involve downloading admission letters, completing funding applications, preparing for reporting day and, for many, leaving home for the first time.

It's a familiar cycle that repeats itself every year.

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