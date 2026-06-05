Women step into senior roles in latest KDF Command reshuffle

The Army, Air Force, and support units, attention has turned to the increasing visibility of women in leadership positions that were traditionally male-dominated.

A recent wave of promotions, postings, and appointments in the Kenya Defence Forces has once again drawn attention to a slow but steady shift in the military’s leadership structure, namely the growing presence of women in senior and strategic roles.

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In the latest changes announced by the Office of the President, several female officers have been elevated to key positions across training, research, and operational planning units.

While the list is wide-ranging, it is these appointments that stand out as part of a longer-term shift in how leadership is taking shape inside the defence establishment.

The changes were made by President William Ruto, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, following recommendations from the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

According to the official statement, “His Excellency Hon Dr William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces upon recommendation of the Defence Council, has today made postings, promotions and appointments within the Kenya Defence Forces.”

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While much of the reshuffle focused on command transitions across the Army, Air Force, and support units, attention has turned to the increasing visibility of women in leadership positions that were traditionally male-dominated.

KDF soliders on patrol

Growing presence in strategic roles

Among those promoted is Brigadier Benedetta Margaret Kikechi, who has been elevated to the rank of Brigadier and appointed Chief of Research and Development at the Defence National Security Industries.

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Her appointment places her at the centre of defence innovation and strategic capability development, a space that is becoming increasingly important as modern militaries shift towards technology-driven operations.

In another key appointment, Lieutenant Colonel Bernadette Awar Eyanae has been promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Plans and Programs at the International Peace Support Training Centre.

The role involves coordination of training programmes linked to peace support operations, an area where Kenya has maintained a strong regional and international presence.

These appointments add to a gradually expanding list of women taking up leadership roles in operational planning, training, medical services, and research within the military structure.

A gradual but notable shift

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Although the Kenya Defence Forces have traditionally been a male-dominated institution, recent years have seen incremental changes in recruitment, training, and promotion patterns.

The inclusion of women in technical, command-support, and strategic planning roles signals a broader institutional shift rather than isolated appointments.

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour

Promotions, Postings and Appointments

KENYA ARMY Brigadier (Dr) Francis Njoroge Kuria — Promoted to Major General and appointed Director of Medical Services.

Colonel Mark Joseph Awala — Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Operations at Kenya Army Headquarters.

Colonel Makonani Balata — Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Langata Garrison.

Colonel Asma Diramo Kofa — Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Provost at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability.