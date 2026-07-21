New rules for Mobile Phone Importers and Distributors in Kenya: Full details

The license allows holders to provide after-sales support by supplying spare parts to vendors that purchase communications equipment from them.

In a notice on July 21, the Communications Authority of Kenya said any entity intending to import and wholesale communications equipment must obtain a Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) License.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before importing devices, securing type approval and obtaining clearance through the Trade Net system, individuals are required to obtain the CED license.

A group of people using mobile phones

The Authority has introduced new mandatory requirements for businesses importing and distributing mobile phones and other communications equipment in Kenya following changes to the country’s telecommunications market structure.

According to the Authority, existing holders of Telecommunications Equipment Contractor (TEC) or Vendor licenses who wish to continue importing or distributing communications equipment are also required to apply for the CED license with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Following the Revised Telecommunications Market Structure that was gazetted through Gazette Notice Number 3335 on March 6th, 2026, pursuant to the Kenya Information and Communications Act, Cap. 411A,'' CA stated

''Any entity that is interested in importing and wholesale distribution of any communication equipment is required to apply for a Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) license in order to be able to import and have their equipment type approved by the Authority and cleared in the TradeNet system,” CA added.

According to the authority, the license is valid for 15 years, and applicants will pay a Ksh 5,000 application fee, an initial license fee of KSh 250,000, and an annual operating fee of 0.4% of annual gross turnover or KSh 120,000, whichever is higher.

The license allows holders to provide after-sales support by supplying spare parts to vendors that purchase communications equipment from them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Communications Equipment Distributor (CED) License covers the importation, local purchase and wholesale distribution of telecommunications equipment and devices in Kenya.

“The CEDs are to ensure that all the equipment they distribute or sell is type-approved,” CA noted.

The Communications Authority of Kenya requires all equipment distributed or sold under the license to be type-approved before entering the Kenyan market.

However, the CED License does not permit the installation or maintenance of communications equipment, as these activities fall outside its scope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Application process

Some Android phones support gestures such as twisting the wrist

To apply for the license, applicants should begin by visiting the website at www.ca.go.ke, then navigate to the Licensing section, select Licensing Procedures, and access the License Application Forms page.

Before applying, ensure you have at least:

1.Certificate of Incorporation / Registration (from eCitizen/Registrar of Companies).

2.CR12 (current company search).

3.PIN Certificate for the company.

4.ID/Passport of directors / key personnel.