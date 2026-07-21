Pauline Njoroge resigns from Jubilee party: Who is Pauline Njoroge?

She added that her decision also aligns with the broader WANTAM movement, which she described as a call for national renewal anchored on integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.

Pauline Njoroge, a political communications strategist, has resigned from the Jubilee Party after 14 years of service.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 21, Njoroge announced her resignation from both the party and her leadership position, saying she had decided to fully dedicate herself to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

“For the last fourteen years, I have walked an incredible political journey. Today, however, I believe the time has come to embrace a new chapter,” she said.

“I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today.'' she added.

Pauline rose from Communications Manager to Deputy Organizing Secretary in the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

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Pauline Njoroge joined The National Alliance (TNA) in 2012 as Communications Manager before the party merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

She remained with Jubilee after the merger and later became the party’s Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Reflecting on her time in the party, Pauline described the experience as transformative, saying it had shaped her political career and strategic communications skills.

“Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen years have been nothing short of transformational,” she said.

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“They have shaped my thinking, sharpened my craft and given me the privilege of serving during one of the most defining political periods in our country’s history,'' Pauline added.

Pauline’s Background

Hometown: Born and raised in Githiga village, Kiambu County.

Following her mother's passing when Pauline was just 10 years old, her family faced severe financial distress. After completing secondary school, she was unable to proceed directly to college due to a lack of fees.

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The Hustle: Moving to Nairobi, she shared a single mattress in a tin (mabati) house in Uthiru, hawked stationery on city streets, and worked as an attendant at a local posho mill.

Self-Education: While running the posho mill, Njoroge used her free time between customers to read governance books and political literature borrowed from the U.S. Embassy Reference Center in Nairobi.

Driven by an ambition to enter public administration, Njoroge self-funded her higher education journey over time:

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media & Communication: Mount Kenya University

Pauline further acquired a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi

Pauline began leveraging Facebook in its early days to post well-researched commentary on Kenyan politics and governance.

Her writings caught the attention of politician Peter Kenneth, who invited her to join his 2013 presidential campaign communications team marking her entry into professional political strategy.

Pauline’s word to former president Uhuru Kenyatta

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File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pauline showed gratitude and appreciation to the former President, Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a mentor and political father who played a key role in her growth.

“I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father,” she said.

She said the former Jubilee Party leader entrusted her with leadership responsibilities and exposed her to governance and leadership experiences across Africa and beyond.

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“He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and invested in my growth,”Pauline added.

Njoroge said she had been part of the Linda Mwananchi movement since February and had become convinced that it offers a platform for advancing good governance, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

She added that her decision also aligns with the broader WANTAM movement, which she described as a call for national renewal anchored on integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.

“It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause,” she said.

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Njoroge said she was leaving Jubilee with gratitude, friendships and valuable lessons after what she described as a remarkable political journey.

She maintained that Linda Mwananchi is committed to defending the rule of law, constitutionalism, human rights and leadership founded on accountability and service to citizens.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at a past Linda Mwananchi rally

“As one chapter closes, another begins. I step into it with optimism, renewed purpose and an unwavering belief that Kenya deserves leadership that listens, unites and puts citizens first,” she said.

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