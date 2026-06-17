Beyond the certificate: How to use your degree for direction and AI for momentum

Compare a university degree to a car’s chassis (the structural foundation) and AI skills to a high-performance engine. A degree holder who ignores AI is driving an underpowered car; an AI user without a degree is trying to race an engine with no wheels.

For decades, the path to upward mobility followed a predictable blueprint: graduate high school, earn a four-year university degree, and secure a stable white-collar career.

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However, as advanced technological changes like artificial intelligence, which handles everything from writing software code to analyzing financial markets, that traditional blueprint is being rewritten.

With AI automating the very entry-level tasks that junior graduates historically used to break into the workforce, a pressing economic question emerges: Is a university degree worth any more?

The argument that the college degree is losing its intrinsic value has never been stronger. Historically, automated technologies targeted manual, blue-collar labor. Today, generative AI tools directly disrupt high-paying, knowledge-intensive fields like law, marketing, data analytics, and software engineering.

Recent job market data reflects a flattening hiring landscape for new graduates, with companies shifting focus toward skilled trades and technical certifications.

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Critics of higher education point out that a standard bachelor’s degree can no longer guarantee immediate employment. Entry-level positions involving routine data processing, foundational research, or junior administrative tasks are drying up as algorithms complete these functions in seconds.

10. Artificial intelligence engineer

Faced with skyrocketing tuition costs and student debt, many argue that spending four years acquiring memorized knowledge is an obsolete strategy when a smartphone can instantly synthesize the same information.

Yet, declaring the death of the college degree ignores a crucial counter-perspective: AI is changing the nature of work, not just eliminating it.

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While the degree may no longer serve as an automatic golden ticket, higher education remains highly relevant by shifting its focus toward augmentation rather than replacement.

The fact remains; the continuous developments of technology in the current dispensation is not erasing the work, instead it is refining how the work is done.

Therefore, provided the degree holder is conversant and skilled on how to pilot these technologies, one still remains relevant to the job market.

A university environment offers the critical thinking, ethical grounding, and systemic problem-solving skills that AI cannot replicate. Institutions are rapidly redesigning curricula to emphasize project-based learning and human-AI collaboration.

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In this light, a degree program is no longer about learning how to write standard code or draft basic text; it is about learning how to direct complex technological systems, manage teams, and apply deep institutional knowledge.

Employers are pivoting toward skills-based hiring, but they still heavily favor candidates who possess the emotional intelligence, adaptability, and collaborative experience cultivated on a university campus.

Ultimately, the worth of a degree is no longer fixed; its value depends entirely on what a student studies and how they learn.

A degree focused purely on rote memorization and routine tasks is undeniably not of much importance in an automated world.

Francis Atwoli throws lavish party for daughter as she graduates with Law degree (Photos)

Conversely, a degree that treats AI as a co-pilot while training the student to be a critical thinker, an ethical decision-maker, and an agile strategist is worth more than ever.