'Journalism isn't activism': Hanifa on why she left her radio job after just four months

After four months, Hanifa Adan announces exit from Radio Generation

Journalist and activist Hanifa Farsafi Adan has announced that she has left Radio Generation, bringing to an end a stint at the station that lasted only a few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a lengthy statement shared on August 5, 2026, Hanifa disclosed that her interview with Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa was her final appearance on the station, revealing that she had already resigned by the time the interview aired.

The activist-turned-broadcaster also offered a candid reflection on the challenges she encountered while transitioning from activism into journalism, admitting that the experience fundamentally changed her understanding of the two professions.

"My interview with Didmus Barasa was my last one at Radio Generation. By then, I had already resigned and was moving on to something else," Hanifa wrote.

Activist and journalist Hanifa Adan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exit comes just months after joining Radio Generation

Hanifa's departure comes barely four months after she joined Radio Generation Kenya in April 2026 as one of the hosts of The Generation Report, a current affairs program airing every Monday between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

At the time, she described the appointment as a new chapter in her career, inviting audiences to follow her journey in broadcast journalism.

Radio Generation also welcomed her as a fresh addition to its line-up, saying she would bring "clear perspective, real conversations and a sharp take on the stories shaping your week."

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, despite the excitement surrounding her entry into radio, Hanifa now says the newsroom forced her to confront difficult questions about balancing activism with journalistic responsibility.

'I was more of an activist than a journalist'

Reflecting on her first days in radio, Hanifa admitted she initially approached interviews through the lens of activism rather than journalism.

She revealed that she often struggled to interview politicians whom she believed had contributed to Kenya's governance challenges, saying she even declined to interview some public figures because she felt giving them airtime was inappropriate.

According to Hanifa, colleagues frequently criticised her for allowing emotion and personal political views to influence her work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When I joined the station, I was far more of an activist than a journalist. I had no patience for politicians, especially those I felt had contributed to where this country is today. I even refused to interview some of them," she noted.

Journalist and activist Hanifa Adan

She added that she was often told she appeared emotional and biased, particularly when interviewing politicians affiliated with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

While those comments initially frustrated her, Hanifa says they eventually prompted a period of self-reflection.

'Journalism isn't activism'

One of the biggest lessons she says she learnt during her time at Radio Generation was that journalism demands impartiality, even when interviewing people whose views or actions one strongly disagrees with.

Hanifa explained that the turning point came when she interviewed MP Didmus Barasa, saying she realised her responsibility was to ask the questions the public wanted answered rather than determine who deserved a platform.

"Journalism isn't activism. You don't get to choose who you hold to account. You ask the questions, no matter who is sitting across from you," she wrote.

She noted that she also initially resisted interviewing activist-turned-politician Kasmuel McOure but later accepted that she could not continue carrying activist instincts into a professional newsroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activist and journalist Hanifa Adan

According to Hanifa, the interview remained respectful despite their differing perspectives and further reinforced the distinction between advocacy and journalism.

Opens up about the personal cost of activism

Beyond discussing journalism, Hanifa also reflected on the personal sacrifices that have accompanied her activism over the past two years.

She described living under constant public scrutiny, saying she often woke up wondering whether her name was trending because of misinformation or coordinated propaganda campaigns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to her, many employers perceive outspoken activists as professional risks, making it difficult to secure stable employment.

She also dismissed assumptions that her activism was financed by donor organisations, saying consultancy work and freelance writing had instead enabled her to sustain herself financially.

My interview with Didmus Barasa was my last one at Radio Generation. By then, I had already resigned and was moving on to something else.

It was probably the interview that best captured what those few months had taught me when I joined the station, I was far more of an activist… pic.twitter.com/ZJIJndv6U1 — Hanifa 🇵🇸 🇸🇩 🇨🇩 🇰🇪 (@Honeyfarsafi) August 5, 2026

"The last two years have been the hardest of my life," she said, adding that despite the pressure and anxiety, she has no intention of abandoning the causes she believes in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activist and journalist Hanifa Adan with Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata

She concluded her message by thanking the station for giving her room to grow professionally.

Who Is Hanifa Adan?

Although now recognised by many as one of Kenya's most prominent youth activists, Hanifa is also a trained journalist and commentator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She first gained widespread attention through civic campaigns highlighting service delivery challenges in Nairobi, particularly within informal settlements, where her online advocacy pushed authorities to respond to infrastructure concerns.

Her national profile grew significantly during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, where she emerged as one of the leading voices mobilizing young Kenyans, sharing verified information and coordinating humanitarian support for victims of the protests.

Activist and journalist Hanifa Adan Farsafi

Among her most notable initiatives was the Care for the Injured campaign, which raised approximately Ksh31 million to assist people injured during the demonstrations and families of those who lost loved ones. The fund was accompanied by a publicly released audit detailing how the money was distributed.

Outside activism, Hanifa has contributed articles to The Eastleigh Voice and writes opinion pieces for Nation Media Group, focusing on governance, youth engagement and public accountability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her work has also earned several recognitions, including the Human Rights Defender of the Year Award in 2024 and honours recognising her advocacy for women's rights and public integrity.