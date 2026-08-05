NTSA arrests dozens of pedestrians ignoring Allsops footbridge on Thika Road

The latest operation follows a series of similar crackdowns along Thika Road, Mombasa Road, and other major highways in Nairobi where officers have been arresting pedestrians who ignore available footbridges.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified its enforcement campaign targeting pedestrians who fail to use designated footbridges, with more than 50 people arrested at the Allsops footbridge along Thika Road.

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According to the authority, those arrested will be charged at Milimani Law Courts for crossing the highway at undesignated points and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

NTSA said the operation forms part of an ongoing nationwide effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities and improve safety on major roads.

Why NTSA is cracking down

In a statement, the authority urged pedestrians to use footbridges and marked crossings at all times, warning that crossing busy highways illegally exposes both pedestrians and motorists to serious danger.

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"Crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers lives but also puts other road users at risk and disrupts traffic flow," NTSA said.

The latest operation follows a series of similar crackdowns along Thika Road, Mombasa Road, and other major highways in Nairobi where officers have been arresting pedestrians who ignore available footbridges.

A person crossing the road instead of using a footbridge

Pedestrians remain the most affected road users

Road safety data has consistently shown that pedestrians account for the largest share of road deaths in Kenya.

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NTSA statistics indicate that thousands of pedestrians are killed or seriously injured on Kenyan roads every year, with many incidents occurring on highways where footbridges or crossing points are available but underused.

Thika Superhighway has for years been identified as one of Nairobi’s high-risk corridors because of its heavy traffic volumes, multiple lanes, and high vehicle speeds.

The challenge of footbridge use

Despite the availability of footbridges at locations such as Allsops, Roysambu, Kahawa, and Githurai, many pedestrians still choose to cross directly across the road.

A footbridge

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