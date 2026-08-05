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What CCTV footage shows in Mombasa Road altercation that left man dead

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 07:52 - 05 August 2026
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The suspect behind the fatal Nyayo Stadium stabbing
The suspect behind the fatal Nyayo Stadium stabbing
Investigators say the video captures the critical moments when one man is attacked with a sharp object before the suspect allegedly turns on Kennedy
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CCTV footage has revealed the final moments before Kennedy, the man who died after a violent altercation on Mombasa Road, collapsed following an attack that police are now treating as a murder case.

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The footage, recorded near Nyayo Stadium in the early hours of Saturday morning, shows a confrontation that began after a minor traffic accident involving three vehicles and quickly escalated into violence.

Police have since arrested a suspect linked to the incident, while investigators continue analysing the video as part of the ongoing murder inquiry.

Sequence of events captured on camera

According to the footage, three vehicles stop along the roadside shortly before dawn. A man is seen stepping out of his car and walking towards a white vehicle before taking photos and videos of the accident scene.

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Moments later, a confrontation breaks out among the occupants of the vehicles. The footage shows a struggle as several people engage in a heated altercation that soon turns physical.

Investigators say the video captures the critical moments when one man is attacked with a sharp object before the suspect allegedly turns on Kennedy.

The suspect behind the fatal Nyayo Stadium stabbing under arrest
The suspect behind the fatal Nyayo Stadium stabbing under arrest

Kennedy attempts to escape

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The footage shows Kennedy attempting to run away from the confrontation as one of the men, believed to have been driving one of the vehicles involved in the accident, pursues him.

During the chase, Kennedy is allegedly struck with an object before he collapses by the roadside.

Witnesses later rushed him into a white vehicle and drove him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Arrest after three-day search

Police officers confirmed that the suspect was arrested three days after the incident and is currently being held at Industrial Area Police Station.

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Investigators have also detained the vehicle believed to have been involved in the attack at the DCI Makadara offices as forensic examinations continue.

Crime scene

Autopsy confirms multiple stab wounds

A postmortem examination conducted on Kennedy’s body confirmed that he died from multiple stab wounds.

According to investigators, the fatal injury was a stab wound to the chest that penetrated the heart. The examination also revealed several additional stab wounds and cuts on his hands.

Police say the injuries are consistent with a violent assault and have indicated that witness statements support the CCTV evidence gathered so far.

Although detectives say several witnesses saw the knife allegedly used during the attack, the weapon has not yet been recovered.

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