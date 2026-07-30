DCI gives fresh update on investigation into Dr Victoria Mutiso’s fatal shooting

Recovered items have been submitted for detailed forensic analysis, with detectives expected to use the findings to determine their possible connection to the shooting.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed that two persons of interest are in lawful custody as investigations intensify into the fatal shooting of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the DCI said homicide detectives, supported by specialised investigative and forensic teams, have been pursuing multiple investigative leads since taking over the case following the shooting on July 29, 2026.

The agency said the two individuals are currently undergoing interrogation as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Dr Mutiso’s death.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives carried out searches at premises linked to persons of interest in the case.

According to the DCI, the operations led to the recovery of exhibits considered relevant to the investigation.

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The recovered items have been submitted for detailed forensic analysis, with detectives expected to use the findings to determine their possible connection to the shooting.

“The operations resulted in the recovery of exhibits considered relevant to the investigation, which are currently undergoing detailed forensic analysis,” the DCI said.

Dr. Victoria Mutiso was a highly respected figure in Africa's medical and research community. Her work focused on public mental health, system integration, and vulnerable populations (Image: Files)

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the exhibits, indicating that the analysis is still ongoing.

The DCI said detectives are combining witness interviews, forensic examinations, and targeted operations in an effort to piece together the events that led to the fatal shooting.

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Investigators are also pursuing additional critical leads as the probe continues.

The agency noted that further investigative actions remain underway while detectives analyse the recovered evidence and gather more information from witnesses and other sources.

The identities of the two persons of interest have not been made public.

According to the DCI, the decision to withhold their names is intended to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation and prevent any interference that could compromise future legal proceedings.

Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso was a prominent Kenyan clinical psychologist, scholar, and mental health researcher who was tragically shot and killed in a targeted ambush in Nairobi on July 29, 2026 (Image: Files)

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The agency emphasised that the investigation remains active and that no conclusions have been reached regarding culpability.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation into the killing.

“The DCI remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure that any person found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law,” the statement said.