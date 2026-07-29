Dr. Victoria Mutiso was a highly respected figure in Africa's medical and research community. Her work focused on public mental health, system integration, and vulnerable populations (Image: Files)

Dr. Victoria Mutiso was a highly respected figure in Africa's medical and research community. Her work focused on public mental health, system integration, and vulnerable populations (Image: Files)

Dr. Victoria Mutiso: The career story of top mental health researcher shot in Nairobi

Dr. Victoria Mutiso has helped shape research, policy and community mental healthcare through her work with the Africa Institute of Mental and Brain Health (AFRIMEB), the University of Nairobi and international research partners, with a particular focus on children, adolescents and underserved communities.

For years, Dr. Victoria Mutiso has worked largely away from the public eye.

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Her office has not been a television studio or a political podium, but research centres, universities and communities where mental health challenges often go unnoticed.

While many researchers publish papers that remain on library shelves, Mutiso has spent much of her career asking a different question: how can research improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans?

That question has defined her work in clinical psychology and public mental health.

Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso was a prominent Kenyan clinical psychologist, scholar, and mental health researcher who was tragically shot and killed in a targeted ambush in Nairobi on July 29, 2026 (Image: Files)

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A career around mental health

Dr. Mutiso is a clinical psychologist by training and serves as the Director of Research and Administration at the Africa Institute of Mental and Brain Health (AFRIMEB), formerly known as the Africa Mental Health Research and Training Foundation.

She also has academic links with the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Nairobi, where she has collaborated on research and training programmes.

Her academic qualifications include a Master's degree and PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Nairobi, credentials that have underpinned a career spanning research, policy engagement and mental health programme development.

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Leading in research

Unlike many researchers who specialise in a single area, Mutiso's work cuts across several of Kenya's most pressing mental health challenges.

Her research has focused on child and adolescent mental health, psychological development, community mental healthcare and designing culturally appropriate interventions that promote mental well-being while preventing the onset of mental illness.

She has also worked extensively with underserved and vulnerable populations in both urban and rural Kenya.

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One of her notable achievements has been working with county governments to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare, including maternal and child health programs - a shift aimed at making psychological support more accessible within ordinary health facilities rather than limiting it to specialist hospitals.

Shaping research

Throughout her career, Dr. Mutiso has contributed to numerous peer-reviewed studies that have examined the state of mental health in Kenya.

Her published research has explored stress among university students, substance use among young people, depression, community mental health and the social factors that influence psychological well-being.

Many of these studies have been conducted in collaboration with Kenyan institutions and international researchers from universities in Europe and the United States, reflecting the global relevance of her work.

Beyond publishing scientific papers, she has served as a principal investigator and co-investigator on several major research projects whose findings have informed mental health policy and service delivery in Kenya.

Dr. Victoria Mutiso from the Africa Mental Health Research and Training Foundation among other Psychiatry professionals at the WPA Collaborating Center in Vienna, Austria (Image: Files)

Global reach

Mutiso's work extends well beyond Kenya.

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Through AFRIMEB, she has collaborated with global universities, health institutions and international mental health experts on studies examining youth mental health, substance use disorders, psychological resilience and evidence-based interventions for vulnerable communities.

Her work has contributed to placing Kenyan mental health research within broader global conversations on public health.

These collaborations have also strengthened Kenya's capacity to generate local evidence instead of relying solely on research conducted elsewhere.

Solid legacy

Mental health remains one of the least understood areas of healthcare across much of Africa.

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Throughout her career, Dr. Victoria Mutiso has focused on changing that reality through research, policy engagement and practical interventions designed to improve access to care.

Rather than seeking the spotlight, she has built her reputation by producing evidence that informs how governments, healthcare providers and researchers understand mental health in Kenya.