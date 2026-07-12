Governor Kang'ata says driver shot during violent attack

A planned political rally by the Linda Mwananchi movement in Nyahururu Town descended into violence on Sunday, July 12, 2026, forcing leaders to flee and resulting in at least one serious injury, as unidentified goons allegedly stormed the event and attacked participants.

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Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who was attending the rally, reported that his driver, identified as Gitari, was shot in the chest during the chaos.

The driver is receiving treatment in hospital, with a bullet reportedly lodged in his chest. Kang’ata stated it was unclear whether it was a live round or a rubber bullet, and the driver has been left immobilised.

In a statement, Kang’ata described the incident as part of a pattern of attacks on the Linda Mwananchi team.

He referenced a prior stoning in Kisii the previous week and claimed that on Sunday, the group was first stoned while at an AIPCA church event in the area. His vehicle was reportedly blocked and confiscated by goons.

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“We came here in peace. We don’t carry anything. We are only talking; we are only discussing. But it’s so inhumane that what we get in return is being stoned,” Kang’ata said, condemning the violence while reaffirming the movement’s commitment to peaceful engagement.

Videos circulating on social media and broadcast by outlets showed crowds in the town and reports of goons disrupting the gathering, with leaders including figures associated with the movement fleeing the scene. Vehicles were reportedly damaged by stones amid the disorder.

The rally formed part of Linda Mwananchi’s adjusted schedule. The group, linked to ODM dissidents and led by figures such as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, had shifted focus to Nyahururu after cancelling plans for Ol Kalou amid security concerns and tensions related to the upcoming July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The movement had alleged plots involving hired goons and potential disruptions aimed at derailing the by-election.

No immediate official police statement was available on the Nyahururu shooting or arrests at the time of reporting, though similar past incidents involving Linda Mwananchi events (such as the July 3 convoy attack in Kisii) prompted swift DCI action and arrests.

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The violence shows the rising political temperatures in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the by-election and broader 2027 contests.

Linda Mwananchi leaders, including those issuing statements post-incident, have condemned the attacks and called for investigations into what they describe as orchestrated disruptions.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the perpetrators or any motives. Further updates are expected as investigations proceed.

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