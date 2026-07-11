Gachagua, Ichung'wah clash over Ol Kalou By-Election

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has threatened to sue former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over allegations that he and state officials are interfering with the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

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The exchange comes days before the July 16, 2026, by-election, with Gachagua accusing the government and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of undermining the credibility of the poll.

Addressing the media, Gachagua claimed the election environment in Ol Kalou had remained peaceful and alleged that reports of violence and electoral malpractice were being orchestrated by the state to justify possible disruption of the vote.

Former deputy president Rigathi gachagua hosts a delegation from Githunguri at his Wamunyoro home on Saturday 04th July 2026 (Image: Files)

He also accused the IEBC and its chairperson, Mr. Rastas Ethon, of threatening to postpone or cancel the election on grounds of alleged violence and voter bribery.

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According to Gachagua, the electoral commission had failed to uphold its constitutional mandate by allegedly ignoring incidents of voter bribery while raising concerns about insecurity.

He claimed government officials, including cabinet secretaries and other state officers, were using public resources to campaign for the ruling party's candidate.

Gachagua further warned that any decision by the IEBC to postpone the by-election would damage the commission's credibility ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He also maintained that the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) campaign in Ol Kalou was a local affair and urged national political leaders to stay away from the constituency, saying the party's campaign was progressing well without outside intervention.

Calling for a peaceful election, Gachagua urged the IEBC to secure the electoral process rather than cancel the poll and appealed to the government to stop what he described as intimidation and voter bribery.

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Ichung'wah dismisses allegations

In a statement issued on Friday, Ichung'wah dismissed Gachagua's claims as "reckless, false and malicious," accusing the former deputy president of attempting to divert attention from what he described as an impending electoral defeat.

"It is now abundantly clear that Mr. Gachagua is a man gripped by panic. After weeks of chest-thumping and empty bravado, he has come face to face with the reality that his preferred candidate is headed for defeat," Ichung'wah said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa speaking at a rally

He denied allegations that he had met Deputy County Commissioners or other state officials to influence the outcome of the by-election, describing the claims as baseless and defamatory.

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Ichung'wah also rejected accusations that he had been involved in bribing IEBC officials, saying the allegations were intended to tarnish both his reputation and the integrity of the electoral process.

"The allegations on bribery to IEBC officials are not only irresponsible but are meant to portray me as a person devoid of electoral and moral integrity besides casting aspersions on the credibility of our electoral process," he said.

Legal action

The Majority Leader said he would seek legal redress, arguing that the allegations had crossed into defamation.

"I will take legal action against Mr. Gachagua. He will have the opportunity to substantiate every allegation he has made before a court of law. Empty political rhetoric may excite a rally, but it does not withstand judicial scrutiny," he stated.

Ichung'wah further accused Gachagua's supporters of distributing inflammatory leaflets in Ol Kalou in an attempt to create fear among voters after allegedly losing momentum in the campaign.

He claimed Gachagua was resorting to ethnic mobilisation and divisive politics to remain politically relevant, accusations the former deputy president has previously denied.

"The people of Ol Kalou will not be intimidated, distracted or manipulated. They will make their choice peacefully, freely and democratically. No amount of propaganda, falsehoods or divisive rhetoric will alter the will of the people," Ichung'wah said.